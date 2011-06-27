  1. Home
Used 2013 smart fortwo Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 fortwo
4.0
16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Glad I did the smart thing

W. Blakely, 03/29/2016
pure 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM)
50 of 51 people found this review helpful

I bought a used 2013 Smart Fortwo with 27k miles on it from a Mercedes dealer. Love this car. I drive it 50 miles round trip daily to work averaging 38mpg. At first I was skeptical about driving it at high speeds or in heavy traffic, but my experiences have been all good. As with driving any car, I don't like having some idiot riding my tail when I'm going 70mph. On the inside the car doesn't really feel small. It's narrower than most cars yes, but because the majority of the car is devoted to passenger space, there are no issues with leg room or head room, and I'm 6'1" tall, 250lbs. There is adequate space in the hatch for getting groceries or carrying a couple of suitcases. I sometimes I forget I'm driving such a small car until I park, get out, and look back at it. I've read other reviews complaining about the ride. It's not a Lincoln Town Car, but I have no complaints. I do try to avoid larger bumps and potholes to save wear and tear on the suspension and front end, but I do that with all of the cars I own. I've also read reviews complaining about the transmission. No complaints from me though. The transmission is an "automatic manual" transmission, with shifting controlled by a computer rather than my foot on a clutch pedal. You can also shift manually if you want. Either way, if you don't like the feeling of a manual transmission, you won't like the smart car. Nuff said. The interior is not luxurious but it has all the amenities you would find on any mainstream car. Overall, driving the car reminds me a little of the old VW Beetle (1960's and 70's vintage) as both the VW and the smart are rear engine German cars. The smart is about the same width or a little wider than the bug, but more comfortable. The smart of course has all the electronic dash features as well as A/C and cruise. The smart is also more fuel efficient than the VW was. And the smart is much quieter; you can just hear the 1000cc Mitsubishi engine purring in the back.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2013 SMART FORTWO PURE

KEN, 05/22/2016
electric drive coupe 2dr Hatchback (electric DD)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I use this car for transportation too and from work..i drive 82 miles a day, round trip. And it's all highway driving..it cruises nice at 70-75 mph...excellant comute car...it feels right at home on the highway...just love it!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Get Your Info From OWNERS - NOT Writers

penndriver, 07/13/2013
57 of 61 people found this review helpful

It exceeds every measure of what anyone should reasonably expect! During my 55 years of driving I have owned quite a few of those "highly recommended" status symbols. In quality and reliability my smart car is equal to or exceeds every one of them! The writers REALLY blew it on the smart car. Do you believe a magazine writer knows more than the engineers at Mercedes? Rate the car for it's intended purpose! Don't get out of your manufacturer provided 455hp sport car and say the smart car lacks acceleration! My advice, if you truly want to know about any car, talk to an owner. Forget the writers getting paid by the manufactures to write about their "phenomenal new engineering creation."

Our smart fortwo

Bruce Duvall, 08/03/2016
passion cabriolet 2dr Convertible (1.0L 3cyl 5AM)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car to tow behind my Motorhome. It is really a hoot to drive. It handles very well and holds the road like glue. The brakes stop very well. And the steering is nice and firm.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Fairly smart car

partymarty, 10/22/2012
52 of 59 people found this review helpful

I just purchased a Passion coupe for my wife, as she has been very interested in this car ever since it was introduced to the US in 2008. She was driving a 2008 New Beetle Convertible, but reliability issues were making this car a real hassle to maintain. As has been pointed out in countless reviews, the smartfor2 is equipped with a rather bizarre 5-speed automatic transmission which can also be shifted manually via steering wheel mounted paddles or the floor shifter. My wife tends to keep the car in the auto mode and it seems to constantly be shifting; even on relatively small inclines. When I drive the car, I usually use the manual mode. It actually gets better than advertised mileage.

