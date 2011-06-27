Used 2009 smart fortwo Consumer Reviews

brabus4two , 08/02/2013 BRABUS cabriolet 2dr Convertible (1.0L 3cyl 5AM)

I picked it up in Vegas in 2012 with only 6100mi. and went straight to the strip that evening with the top down and the Biggest Smile on my face! This Brabus stole the show from the worlds finest automobiles as everyone was looking and pointing! This car satisfies my desire for a car, a motorcycle, and a Go Cart...The transmission is "different" relax and let it do it's job while you do yours Smiling...Want to go faster then use the paddle shifter! And those who say AC is weak need Freon, it was 113 and I had to turn it down and windows are not tinted! After a year I still haven't hit 7,000mi yet...I love the car so much I can't bare to put miles on it...So I treat myself now and then BRABUS LONGTERM UPDATE: Well I gave up trying to keep the miles low cause I love to drive the car so much! I've had Absolutely ZERO Problems in the last 57,500mi, all I've done is Mobile One 15W50 every 10k, and a set of tires. At 50,000 I started began doing Mobile One Oil Changes every 7,500mi My wife TO THIS DAY will not admit she likes driving it! But she's always behind the wheel for some reason??? She and my 82yr old Mom always come flying down the drive like they are in a Nascar race! And that works for me as it keeps the miles off, and holds the value of our ML350 Bluetec... Our favorite use for "Smarty" is driving her into our 45' 5th Wheel RV Garage and using her like a golf cart when we arrive at the campgrounds! We're always the ONLY "Golf Cart" with AC, and the only one that can "Legally" leave the campgrounds and drive on the main roads! Will never sell or trade as the New Body Style Smart is Larger and in my opinion not as cute... Lastly, I wouldn't like it nearly as much or own it at all if it were not a convertible... There's nothing like crusing on a nice evening with the top down! It gets a pretty consistent 38mpg running 70mph. Never put anything less than 93 Octane or you will be Sorry! 8/13/17 UPDATE: 62,000 and ZERO Problems! I was Listening to the Jerry Reynolds, (whom I normally love) and the "Car Pro Show" last week when a lady on a budget called in with advise on a 40,000mi Smart she had found in A-1 condition for $4,000... I wanted to jump throught the radio when he trashed all Smart Cars and said he could not recommend! Folks, I paid $12,000 for mine when it had 5,100mi and I Still think it was the best money I've ever spent on any car! And as far Jerry's conserns about safety if rear ended? All you have to do is play the "WHAT IF" Game... What if, Jerry's ZO6 Corvette ran underneath a Semi at 55mph because it's so low to the ground? What if, a 9 member family is sitting in a Huge and Safe 22' long Chevy Suburban when it gets rear ended by and 40ton semi driver who's texting at 55mph? Smart Owners can play the "WHAT IF" game all day, but here's my advise to those thinking of purchasing one... Especially if your on a tight budget, and need a dependable car with great gas mileage...Don't let folks who've never owned a Smart influence your decision to purchase one. BTW Don't even ask, my Smart is Still NOT For Sale! ;-)