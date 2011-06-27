Used 2009 smart fortwo Consumer Reviews
What a great little car
I have owned many many vehicles in my 62 years and this is the first car ever that I have kept for over two years. I have enjoyed my smart for almost 4 years now. I have never had a problem with the car. When I bought it I had a Mercedes ML550 and a Toyota truck...I soon found that I didn't enjoy driving either one of those anymore (especially the "repair hungry" Mercedes) and I sold them....the smart has been my only vehicle since and the car has remained solid, reliable, economical and fun. Everyone wants to know about it and you can never get gas without ending up in a conversation about it. The outer finish never gets nicks or stone chips and looks as good as the day I bought it.
Simply a blast to drive!
I bought the 2009 smart passion coupe in September of this year. It drives great on the freeways here in Southern California, including the 10, 605, 57, 60, and 15. It handles great in all lanes and is no problem next to big rigs or in the wind. Also I have never replaced shocks on any car I have ever owned. I have always enjoyed the true feel of the road. This car fits that perfectly. I never drive it in automatic, only in manual mode. It's a heck of a lot of fun to drive, and seats are extremely comfortable. I recently took a bunch of stuff to a local thrift store. The guy unloading it was amazed at how much this little car would hold. I'm 6'5" and I've got plenty of head and leg space.
2 year old smart passion
Best car I have owned for commuting to work. Fun to drive like a go-cart. My wife loves to drive it on the weekend. Roomy with upright seating like a pickup. Flying rocks will not dent the car. 10,000 miles between oil changes. Gas mileage consistant 42 mpg in Minneapolis. Worst was 38 mpg in the deep slushy snow plus warming up in driveway. My commute is freeway at 80mph to downtown congestion at 60 miles per day. Easy to park and manuever. Some states allow straight into the curb (no parrallel) and sharing of parking spaces with a motorcycle or two smart cars. Plastic panels resist rust and you can change the car's color in about 4 hours. Very tough little car with good acceleration.
WORLDS FINEST GO CART WITH AC AND AIR BAGS
I picked it up in Vegas in 2012 with only 6100mi. and went straight to the strip that evening with the top down and the Biggest Smile on my face! This Brabus stole the show from the worlds finest automobiles as everyone was looking and pointing! This car satisfies my desire for a car, a motorcycle, and a Go Cart...The transmission is "different" relax and let it do it's job while you do yours Smiling...Want to go faster then use the paddle shifter! And those who say AC is weak need Freon, it was 113 and I had to turn it down and windows are not tinted! After a year I still haven't hit 7,000mi yet...I love the car so much I can't bare to put miles on it...So I treat myself now and then BRABUS LONGTERM UPDATE: Well I gave up trying to keep the miles low cause I love to drive the car so much! I've had Absolutely ZERO Problems in the last 57,500mi, all I've done is Mobile One 15W50 every 10k, and a set of tires. At 50,000 I started began doing Mobile One Oil Changes every 7,500mi My wife TO THIS DAY will not admit she likes driving it! But she's always behind the wheel for some reason??? She and my 82yr old Mom always come flying down the drive like they are in a Nascar race! And that works for me as it keeps the miles off, and holds the value of our ML350 Bluetec... Our favorite use for "Smarty" is driving her into our 45' 5th Wheel RV Garage and using her like a golf cart when we arrive at the campgrounds! We're always the ONLY "Golf Cart" with AC, and the only one that can "Legally" leave the campgrounds and drive on the main roads! Will never sell or trade as the New Body Style Smart is Larger and in my opinion not as cute... Lastly, I wouldn't like it nearly as much or own it at all if it were not a convertible... There's nothing like crusing on a nice evening with the top down! It gets a pretty consistent 38mpg running 70mph. Never put anything less than 93 Octane or you will be Sorry! 8/13/17 UPDATE: 62,000 and ZERO Problems! I was Listening to the Jerry Reynolds, (whom I normally love) and the "Car Pro Show" last week when a lady on a budget called in with advise on a 40,000mi Smart she had found in A-1 condition for $4,000... I wanted to jump throught the radio when he trashed all Smart Cars and said he could not recommend! Folks, I paid $12,000 for mine when it had 5,100mi and I Still think it was the best money I've ever spent on any car! And as far Jerry's conserns about safety if rear ended? All you have to do is play the "WHAT IF" Game... What if, Jerry's ZO6 Corvette ran underneath a Semi at 55mph because it's so low to the ground? What if, a 9 member family is sitting in a Huge and Safe 22' long Chevy Suburban when it gets rear ended by and 40ton semi driver who's texting at 55mph? Smart Owners can play the "WHAT IF" game all day, but here's my advise to those thinking of purchasing one... Especially if your on a tight budget, and need a dependable car with great gas mileage...Don't let folks who've never owned a Smart influence your decision to purchase one. BTW Don't even ask, my Smart is Still NOT For Sale! ;-)
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
BB!
I just got this car a few days ago & it was used, with 20,000 miles on it already.It still looks brand new though and works like a charm! I have heated seats with black leather interior and my smart car is yellow with black panels.I absolutely love it! I couldn't think of any other car to satisfy my every need on the road.I have yet to drive it on the highway, but i'm sure that day will come sometime soon! I recommend this car to EVERYONE.Unless driving small, cool, and fun just isn't your style.This car is for someone who isn't much of a business person.But It is overall and amazing car.I'm glad i purchased it.
