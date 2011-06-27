Used 2009 smart fortwo Hatchback Consumer Reviews
What a great little car
I have owned many many vehicles in my 62 years and this is the first car ever that I have kept for over two years. I have enjoyed my smart for almost 4 years now. I have never had a problem with the car. When I bought it I had a Mercedes ML550 and a Toyota truck...I soon found that I didn't enjoy driving either one of those anymore (especially the "repair hungry" Mercedes) and I sold them....the smart has been my only vehicle since and the car has remained solid, reliable, economical and fun. Everyone wants to know about it and you can never get gas without ending up in a conversation about it. The outer finish never gets nicks or stone chips and looks as good as the day I bought it.
Simply a blast to drive!
I bought the 2009 smart passion coupe in September of this year. It drives great on the freeways here in Southern California, including the 10, 605, 57, 60, and 15. It handles great in all lanes and is no problem next to big rigs or in the wind. Also I have never replaced shocks on any car I have ever owned. I have always enjoyed the true feel of the road. This car fits that perfectly. I never drive it in automatic, only in manual mode. It's a heck of a lot of fun to drive, and seats are extremely comfortable. I recently took a bunch of stuff to a local thrift store. The guy unloading it was amazed at how much this little car would hold. I'm 6'5" and I've got plenty of head and leg space.
2 year old smart passion
Best car I have owned for commuting to work. Fun to drive like a go-cart. My wife loves to drive it on the weekend. Roomy with upright seating like a pickup. Flying rocks will not dent the car. 10,000 miles between oil changes. Gas mileage consistant 42 mpg in Minneapolis. Worst was 38 mpg in the deep slushy snow plus warming up in driveway. My commute is freeway at 80mph to downtown congestion at 60 miles per day. Easy to park and manuever. Some states allow straight into the curb (no parrallel) and sharing of parking spaces with a motorcycle or two smart cars. Plastic panels resist rust and you can change the car's color in about 4 hours. Very tough little car with good acceleration.
A car that keeps giving!!!
Hello. Sept 2016, My car is a 2009. New in Sept of that year. Now 90k on it and still as good as the day I drove it off the lot. It becomes part of you. No other car in my 50 years of driving had done that!! It is just a fun car to drive in the city or on a long road trip.
Worth the wait!
We had to wait a very long year after placing our reservation for our smart - her name is Daphne. The only way you know you're driving a tiny car is when you get ready to park it. It has wonderful pep; great head-turning quotient - makes everybody smile; and is such fun to drive. We got caught in a heavy snow squall about a week ago and in no time we were driving in a couple of inches of snow (no snow tires) on curvy, hilly country roads. The car performed beautifully. We have ordered the aftermarket exhaust system and are considering replacing the red body panels with yellow ones. Guess we could sell the red ones on eBay.
