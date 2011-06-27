Used 2012 Scion xB Wagon Consumer Reviews
Traded from Rav4 - Surprised and Satisfied!
I had an 04 Rav4 that blew a head gasket with 120k miles. Unfortunate and unlikely, but it happened. This brought us to the dealer to repair the Rav4 or buy a new one. After considering a new Rav, and much deliberation, we decided on a 2012 Scion xB instead. I must say it was a good decision. It's hard to get the cargo, features, and quality for under $20K. We are very happy with our decision. Cargo is not much smaller than an SUV in the Rav4 class and the TCO is much lower. Smaller tires and engine, similar MPG's, cheaper oil changes, insurance rates, etc.
Perfect for every Day and Trips!!
I traded my Black 2007 on a white 2012 I liked the last one so much!! Granted, I only had 24k miles on it but never once did I have any kind of problem. The 2012 is a huge improvement, the instrument Cluster is much better, they have made much better use of the available realestate by showing the outside temperature and time without having to toggle through the display. Also, the sliding Armrest is way better than the skinny drop-down one. It's a perfect cummuter, although city mileage isn't great, I get a 22.4 average constantly, but that's with a 1.8 mile commute with 5 traffic lights. The standard is awesome with HD Radio, Bluetooth and iPod connection etc. Great sound.
Made the Jump from XA to XB--Love My Scion!
With my little Scion XA paid off, I figured it was time to go new car shopping. My daughter is tugging me on one side to look at a RAV4, my fiance is tugging me on the other side to look at a Honda CRV, both are tugging me to check out the Nissan Rogue. So, I go to test-drive a Rouge. Nice, but for me, it just seemed a tad too wide--and since I am blind in my right eye, it could be --well, kinda not that good. OK? So I firmly put my foot down and went to look at the Scion XB. I test drove. I immediately felt comfortable. The car is deceptively large--it appears to be not that roomy from the outside, but once you get in, tons of room. Smooth Ride. Great Car!
Great Car --- Great Value
Suprised just how quick the car is. Easy to be 10 over the limit. Bought for the comfort and ease of entry exit for a guy over 60. My kids, 7 and 4 really like it. Several hundred miles on it since new and am averaging 28-34 mpg. Kid seats are easy to install and for the kids to use. Young families and oldsters should check it out as well at the single folks. What a value for well under 20K even with sales tax. Check one out, you will not be disappointed
Great Vehicle!
We had to purchase a 2012 because I unfortunately totaled out my wife's 2008. We loved our 2008, but this 2012 is alot better. It seems to be a little quiter than our 2008, but has more features. It's nice to have the room of an SUV, but the driveabiltiy of a car - we fit 2 car seats pretty easily! It rides pretty good, but you can feel the bumps (sport tuned suspension).
