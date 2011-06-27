Used 2012 Scion tC Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Great for the money! reconmac , 11/10/2011 63 of 63 people found this review helpful Bought this car for it's reliability and good looks, and it delivers all that I wanted and then some. Keyless entry/ignition is awesome and the shiftable 6-speed automatic livens things up. Great ipod integration and a decent sound system. Report Abuse

Good First Car but Wish I Had Taken a Different Route bigzman95 , 08/15/2014 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I have had this car since the day it hit the lot back in September of 2011. While there are a lot of things I love about my car, there are also things that I don't. Overall it's a pretty good car but I wish I had done more research before buying it. For instance, by the time I added some options onto my car, the purchase price was well into the upper $20k range. For that amount of money I honestly wish I had went with something like the Subaru WRX, which is faster, AWD and has four doors. Scion makes lots of attractive points to buyers, but honestly the cars are a bit overpriced in my opinion. If you want a car for a new driver I'd look at the Dodge Dart or Subaru Impreza. Report Abuse

Love my yellow tc! urbandk8 , 08/15/2013 9 of 9 people found this review helpful We love our TC! It is fun to drive, easy on the eyes, and has all the safety features that we were looking for. I love that the backseat is large and that the passenger and driver seats move all the way to the dashboard for easy entrance and to and from the back seat. My husband loves to drive this car and also loves the fact that he is 6'9 (all legs) and fits comfortably! Report Abuse

love my scion! scionlover , 08/09/2012 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Ive owned a 2006 release series 2.0 and recently decided to upgrade to the 2012 scion tc..and i LOVE it! i bought the base model with an manual transmission and i have been getting inbetween 31-33 IN TOWN. no exageration on that either. the new model has much more room, in the front and back and has a sleeker look. It has Plenty of horsepower for a car that only cost me $18500! great reliability and great design. i recently added foglights which i love and a K&N intake and it gives the engine a good bark! long story short, couldnt be more happy with my purchase and i recommend this car to everyone! Report Abuse