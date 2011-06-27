Used 2012 Scion tC Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Great for the money!
Bought this car for it's reliability and good looks, and it delivers all that I wanted and then some. Keyless entry/ignition is awesome and the shiftable 6-speed automatic livens things up. Great ipod integration and a decent sound system.
Good First Car but Wish I Had Taken a Different Route
I have had this car since the day it hit the lot back in September of 2011. While there are a lot of things I love about my car, there are also things that I don't. Overall it's a pretty good car but I wish I had done more research before buying it. For instance, by the time I added some options onto my car, the purchase price was well into the upper $20k range. For that amount of money I honestly wish I had went with something like the Subaru WRX, which is faster, AWD and has four doors. Scion makes lots of attractive points to buyers, but honestly the cars are a bit overpriced in my opinion. If you want a car for a new driver I'd look at the Dodge Dart or Subaru Impreza.
Love my yellow tc!
We love our TC! It is fun to drive, easy on the eyes, and has all the safety features that we were looking for. I love that the backseat is large and that the passenger and driver seats move all the way to the dashboard for easy entrance and to and from the back seat. My husband loves to drive this car and also loves the fact that he is 6'9 (all legs) and fits comfortably!
love my scion!
Ive owned a 2006 release series 2.0 and recently decided to upgrade to the 2012 scion tc..and i LOVE it! i bought the base model with an manual transmission and i have been getting inbetween 31-33 IN TOWN. no exageration on that either. the new model has much more room, in the front and back and has a sleeker look. It has Plenty of horsepower for a car that only cost me $18500! great reliability and great design. i recently added foglights which i love and a K&N intake and it gives the engine a good bark! long story short, couldnt be more happy with my purchase and i recommend this car to everyone!
scion2012
Traded 2003 RSX Acura. Have had it since Sep. 2012, have driven it 9000 miles. Best bang for the buck considering the 180hp smooth reving engine. incredible value: panoramic sunroof, 300 watts blue tooth pioneer, 18in alloys, flat bottom thick steering, six speed auto...Very comfortable, roomy inside, leg room is incredible in the back, cargo room huge, comfortable ride for a coupe, handling is prdictable and sharp. huge brake calibers. This car is begging to be driven cross country. looks expensive, you donn't see many on the roads. Yes the interior is plasticy as others have mentioned, but it's only $20k.
Sponsored cars related to the tC
Related Used 2012 Scion tC Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner