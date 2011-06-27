  1. Home
Used 2016 Scion FR-S Coupe Consumer Reviews

4.7
3 reviews
Beautiful car

Stephanie Gavidia, 12/29/2016
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
It's a beautiful car has very good speed. Very comfortable from the inside. Very sport car the interior has two colors black and red. The outer color is dark blue gray beautiful color. Once you buy this car you will not regret it you'll fall in love.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
My 3rd actually 2-FRS,1-BRZ

Ish G., 06/15/2016
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
Great cars, fast enough to not make a fool of yourself, I just purchased my 3rd a BRZ because I refuse to buy another Toyota product do to bad dealer experiences. Hoping Subaru will be a little better, but I am already starting to doubt that do to bad purchase experience from a new car dealer. I sold the FRS with 34,000 miles only issues I had were seat being uncomfortable and bad dealer service. Sadly BRZ dealer experience has been even worse than FRS and the build quality seems lacking with 13,000 miles. So far the door armrests are showing signs of wear the seat bolsters are starting to wear also. The radio and backup camera keep on having delayed reaction. I think this will be my last purchase.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
"Cool Car"

Jason, 04/26/2020
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
(Talk about a flashy car) This is it!! Very fun, sporty, comfortable. I, like these cars very much. Plenty fast enough.. My review is honestly perfect.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Research Similar Vehicles