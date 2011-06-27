  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn VUE
  4. Used 2009 Saturn VUE
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(39)
Appraise this car

2009 Saturn VUE Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V6 in XR and Red Line trims, handsome styling inside and out, ideal handling and ride balance, top safety scores.
  • Less cargo capacity than in most rivals, higher price than that of many rivals, front seats not ideal for some larger folks.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
Saturn VUE for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price
$5,000
Used VUE for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its handsome styling, agile driving dynamics, wide choice of powertrains and attractive cabin, the 2009 Saturn Vue stands as a strong competitor in the compact-crossover segment.

Vehicle overview

After being a bench warmer for years in the compact-crossover SUV game due to lackluster build quality and performance, the Saturn Vue made it to the starting lineup last year after getting in shape via a thorough redesign. And for 2009, the Saturn Vue remains a well-rounded player, thanks to its smart Euro-based design (it's a twin to the European Opel Antara) that combines good looks, a welcoming cabin and solid driving dynamics.

Other factors that contribute to the Vue's appeal include high-end safety and convenience features such as the standard stability control and the availability of a navigation system and satellite radio. Saturn's small crossover also offers a wide choice of power, ranging from a 164-horsepower four-cylinder to a 257-hp V6.

Overall, the 2009 Saturn Vue can stand tire-to-tire against this segment's stalwart entries such as the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, as well as other popular small crossovers like the Ford Escape and Hyundai Tucson. It does have some downsides, however, such as a lack of cargo space, lackluster fuel economy and pricing that's typically a couple thousand dollars more than the competition. But if you can live with these drawbacks, the Vue should make for a very pleasant and practical daily driver.

2009 Saturn VUE models

The 2009 Saturn Vue is a five-passenger compact SUV that comes in three trim levels: base XE, midgrade XR and sporting Red Line. The XE comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, keyless entry, full power accessories, OnStar telematics, steering-wheel audio controls, cruise control, a tilt steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat and a CD/MP3 stereo with satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack.

Opting for the XR adds 17-inch alloy wheels, luggage rack rails, automatic climate control, a power driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and heated side mirrors. The Red Line features a lowered, sport-tuned suspension, a rear spoiler, chrome exhaust outlets, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front sport seats, leather and suede upholstery and unique instrumentation. Most of the XR's additional features are available as options on the XE, and one can also get optional leather seating and heated seats on those models. Other available features include a premium audio system and CD changer, a navigation system, rain-sensing wipers and a remote engine starter.

2009 Highlights

For the 2009 Saturn Vue, a four-cylinder version of the XR trim level debuts, as does Bluetooth connectivity.

Performance & mpg

The Vue XE and XR (front-wheel-drive versions only) are powered by a 2.4-liter inline-4 (164 hp and 160 pound-feet of torque) mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. The XE V6 (all-wheel drive only) has a 3.5-liter V6 good for 215 hp and 220 lb-ft of torque. It's connected to a six-speed automatic transmission. Both the XR and Red Line trims feature a more powerful 3.6-liter V6 (257 hp and 248 lb-ft) matched to a six-speed automatic. A manual shift control feature is standard on the Red Line and optional on the XR.

With the 3.6-liter V6, this Saturn scoots. In 0-60-mph testing, we clocked a front-wheel-drive Vue XR at 7.3 seconds; it's a tad slower than the segment's jackrabbit, the RAV4, but it's still very quick. Fuel economy, however, is a bit below average; front-drive Vues with the four-cylinder get an EPA estimate of 19 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined. The AWD 3.5-liter V6 has a 15/22/17 mpg rating, while the AWD 3.6-liter V6 is actually a bit better at 16/22/18 mpg.

Safety

A wealth of safety features is standard on all 2009 Saturn Vue models, including antilock brakes, stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active head restraints.

In government crash testing, the Vue scored five stars (out of five) for both frontal and side impact tests. The Vue also aced Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, scoring the top rating of "Good" in that agency's frontal offset and side impact tests.

Driving

The 2009 Saturn Vue's 3.6-liter V6 is powerful and robust, though sometimes its normally smart and quick-shifting six-speed automatic hunts on inclines, seemingly not sure whether to hold a gear or step down to maintain speed. The steering is precise and properly weighted, allowing easy maneuverability in parking lots while providing a solid, confident feel at speed on winding roads and interstate freeways. Most Vues are tuned for a soft ride -- the sportier Red Line trim is the obvious choice for driving enthusiasts.

Interior

The Vue's interior boasts an attractive design with quality materials typically found in fine European cars. The controls are simple and well marked. An array of chrome-accented round shapes, from the gauges to the air vents to the climate controls, lends a sense of classic style to the cabin. Brushed-aluminum accents on the steering wheel, door panels, parking brake and shift knob further the upscale treatment.

A pair of adjustable cargo nets keeps items from sliding around in back. At 56 cubic feet, the Vue's maximum cargo capacity is small compared to some rivals that offer nearly 20 more cubes. Front-seat comfort is adequate, though some folks may find the seat cushions a bit short and the seats somewhat lacking in lateral and lumbar support. The second-row seats recline and offer decent legroom. A third-row seat, an increasingly popular (but of debatable value) feature for small-to-midsize crossover SUVs, isn't offered.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Saturn VUE.

5(64%)
4(20%)
3(8%)
2(5%)
1(3%)
4.4
39 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 39 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my Vue 170,000 still reliable and dependable
bevely,01/01/2016
XE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The 2009 Vue I own is the best. I recently considered trading it in and realized the service the vehicle has given me. For 5 years my used Saturn has been in the shop only once. I generally get about 300+ miles in the city on one tank of gas. The highway is right at 400. Great vehicle. 170,000 miles and go where I desire to go!
Best Value for the Money
2009,02/01/2010
I don't understand expert reviews that say the 2.4 Ecotect motor in the Vue is underpowered. Ward's Auto World rates GM's 2.4-liter Ecotec as one of the best engines built in America. While not a dragster or a muscle car it has plenty of power to get on the freeway. It defiantly is not sluggish espesially from a stand still. Its gas mileage is better than expected at 26 miles per gallon city/freeway. We are past owners of Cadillacs. Mama has not had to give up any luxuries. In fact some of it's standard features are options on other sub-compact crossovers you have to pay extra for. We really do not feel we could have found a better value for the money. So far we couldn't be happier.
Best Value for the Money
Grandpa Phillips,01/23/2010
Plenty of power. Runs like a scalded dog. Have absoulutly no problem getting on the freeway or passing. 1st tank of gas used in city and freeway 23.5 MPG. 2nd tank 24 MPG. Can't wait to see what it will get on a trip. Wife loves the blue tooth, XM radio, premium trim, leather heated power seats. Pleanty of room front and back. Lots of head room too. Looks better than than most other compact SUV's inside and out. Was thinking about buying a Cadillac SRX but MPG wasn't that great. Drove a Toyota CRV but the seats were too hard. Some expert reviews just don't do it justice. Personally I think it beats all other compact SUV's hands down. In fact I may just have buy another one.
I Love my Vue!
Debbie,12/30/2009
I have been looking at the Vue for quite a while now. When I was researching SUV's I always went back to the Vue. I am not sorry. I love it. The gas mileage, for an SUV, is quite good. I am just sorry that GM has chosen to rid itself of Saturn. Shame on them and shame on Penske for not taking it over. It's your loss.
See all 39 reviews of the 2009 Saturn VUE
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
257 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
169 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
169 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
257 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2009 Saturn VUE features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2009 Saturn VUE

Used 2009 Saturn VUE Overview

The Used 2009 Saturn VUE is offered in the following submodels: VUE SUV. Available styles include XR 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), XE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), XR 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Red Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), XR 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), XE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and Red Line 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Saturn VUE?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Saturn VUE trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Saturn VUE XR is priced between $5,000 and$5,000 with odometer readings between 118815 and118815 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Saturn VUES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Saturn VUE for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2009 VUES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,000 and mileage as low as 118815 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Saturn VUE.

Can't find a used 2009 Saturn VUEs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Saturn VUE for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,036.

Find a used Saturn for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,719.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saturn VUE for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,709.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saturn for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $9,226.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Saturn VUE?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Saturn lease specials
Check out Saturn VUE lease specials

Related Used 2009 Saturn VUE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles