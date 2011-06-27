Vehicle overview

After being a bench warmer for years in the compact-crossover SUV game due to lackluster build quality and performance, the Saturn Vue made it to the starting lineup last year after getting in shape via a thorough redesign. And for 2009, the Saturn Vue remains a well-rounded player, thanks to its smart Euro-based design (it's a twin to the European Opel Antara) that combines good looks, a welcoming cabin and solid driving dynamics.

Other factors that contribute to the Vue's appeal include high-end safety and convenience features such as the standard stability control and the availability of a navigation system and satellite radio. Saturn's small crossover also offers a wide choice of power, ranging from a 164-horsepower four-cylinder to a 257-hp V6.

Overall, the 2009 Saturn Vue can stand tire-to-tire against this segment's stalwart entries such as the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, as well as other popular small crossovers like the Ford Escape and Hyundai Tucson. It does have some downsides, however, such as a lack of cargo space, lackluster fuel economy and pricing that's typically a couple thousand dollars more than the competition. But if you can live with these drawbacks, the Vue should make for a very pleasant and practical daily driver.