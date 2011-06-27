  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn VUE
  4. Used 2009 Saturn VUE
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Saturn VUE XE Features & Specs

More about the 2009 VUE
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,280
See VUE Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,280
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,280
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)361.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,280
Torque161 lb-ft @ 5100 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower169 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,280
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,280
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,280
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,280
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,280
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,280
Front head room40.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,280
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.9 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,280
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity56.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3689 lbs.
Gross weight4825 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.2 degrees
Maximum payload1136 lbs.
Angle of departure22.7 degrees
Length180.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height67.0 in.
Wheel base106.6 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,280
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Blue
  • Techno Gray
  • Polar White
  • Black Onyx
  • Mystic Blue
  • Ruby Red
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Chili Pepper Red
  • Gold Mist
  • Aquamarine
  • Quicksilver
Interior Colors
  • Tan, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Tan, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,280
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/65R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,280
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,280
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See VUE Inventory

Related Used 2009 Saturn VUE XE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles