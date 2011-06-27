Used 1995 Saturn S-Series Consumer Reviews

It won't die! danleeworth , 02/16/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful The most reliable car ever! I owned Japanese vehicles for countless years, but the Saturn has beat them all. My two Honda's ate threw alternators like crazy and the hood release cord on the one snapped, which meant no access. My darling Saturn has been unbelievably dependable with minimal issues. Report Abuse

Very reliable car with a catch. Crow T Robot , 08/14/2016 SL2 4dr Sedan 5 of 5 people found this review helpful So, this car is 21 years old now, so I doubt anyone is actually looking at buying a used SL-2, but here's the skinny. I am the 2nd owner, having bought it from my brother. I have done essentially no maintenance on it, aside from fixing things when they break. That would include alternator and valve cover gasket. Door locks and power windows have been great, which I have found to be a rarity in other cars. The cabin is loud from road rumble, but not bad if you turn up the stereo (more on that later). At ~ 120K miles, the tranny will start slipping, and it will gradually get worse. I'm at 150K now, and it's unbearable. I would fix it and keep this car if not for one thing that every 90's era Saturn owner probably knows. This car is an open invite to prowlers and car thieves. If you have one or more Saturn keys, you can walk through a parking lot and probably open and test drive any other Saturn there. It's been broken into (without the need to actually "break" anything) multiple times, and stolen once. I have a big gaping whole where my custom stereo used to be. I would happily buy a newer used Saturn that has (or I could put in) an alarm system. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Beginning of the end sat233238 , 04/04/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My 2005 was the first of seven Saturns and by far the best. Reliability, fuel economy, handling in snow all exceeded my expectations. The dealer was outstanding and made the experience one I shared with everyone I knew. Had GM not tried to standardize the service and product into the mainstream of its other economy lines, I am sure Saturn could have survived the last shrink down. This was a tough, safe, reliable car that I enjoyed thoroughly. Report Abuse

Grim's Wagon Grim , 12/01/2017 SW2 4dr Wagon 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car has a lot of potential. I put good money into it and I even race it! Sex appeal is 100% if you know what your doing. I paid $500 for it, but its net worth now exceeds $5,000. Being a DOCH makes it faster and easier to repair. 137,000 miles and due to being a good mechanic and using nothing but the best, she's a prize! Literally a head turner. Pep boys recently screwed her motor so I suggest to stay away from them, but I will make the necessary repairs myself for little cost. Contact me with ANY questions you may have. If you own one, I can help make it GREAT! grimandjess2014@gmail.com - Name is Grim Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse