Used 1994 Saturn S-Series Consumer Reviews
Many miles of flawless service
I have owned this car for almost 6 years having bought it used with 61000 miles on it. Other than installing a CD player and doing regular maintenance, the car has given me flawless service. It now has 186000 miles on it, still runs and starts every morning. I'm now going to replace it as it is getting long in the tooth. If you are in the market for a used vehicle and can find one with under 100000 miles on it, you will probably get a godd 3 to 5 years of service out of it. Cheap and reliable transportation. Not as spiffy as the newer models, but for the practically minded, a great choice.
1994 Saturn SL 4 door sedan
This has been an amazingly trouble free car. It is 11 years old, consistently gets better than 38 MPG (Hwy) and has had very little maintenance. In fact, I have had 4 repairs (outside regular maintenance) in 9 years of owning the vehicle, and the most expensive was $400.
Awesome!
this car is all around good , it has never let me down, and alwhys pulled thrugh in tough spots. i strongly believe you should purchase this vechiel
Great Commuter car, Saves $$$
I bought my '94 Saturn used with a rebuilt engine, and it feels like new! Clutch is solid, every gear engages like a new Focus (I've had those, too). I got nearly 250 miles in the city on a half a tank of gas. It takes 50 miles just to come off FULL, and with the 5-speed I spend a lot of time in neutral to save gas. I LOVE it, and what's more, I love having a clean title and NO CAR PAYMENTS!
300,000 miles, one clutch
Given the car by my Uncle in 2009 with 298,000 miles, and on the original clutch! Used it to commute to work since then, still going strong.
