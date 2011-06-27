Used 1993 Saturn S-Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

The Money Pit Allen , 08/25/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought the 1993 Saturn SL2 used from a private party in August 2003 w/ only 45,000 miles on it. From the very 1st day I had it the car was nothing, but a money pit even though it had a clean Carfax record!!! 1st of all the car burned a ton of oil ( a quart every 600-700 miles and after reading many reviews this seems to be a problem on this model. 2nd - The A/C Blew out on it and had the compressor replaced 3 times because the clutch on the compressor kept burning out for some reason that mechanics couldn't figure out. 3rd - Went through 2 alternators. 4th - My favorite here went through 3 tensioner pulleys, which Saturns seem to go through all the time. Out of space but can go on! Report Abuse

Good Ol' Bessie KLAS , 03/20/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I'm sitting here with a heavy heart today...after eleven years with good Ol' Bessie, I have purchased a new car and have decided to donate Bessie to Melwood. I bought my new car 3 weeks ago, but I can't stop driving Bessie. My friends have been kidding me about it, but I truely do love my Saturn. I need to feed her a quart of oil every week, but she's been a fantastic car and has never let me down. Report Abuse

An old, punishing economy car Saturnine , 07/10/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I got this car from my grandparents. It's the cheapest model, with a mere 85 hp. I have to say, this car is a perfect example of how mean old economy cars were. It's extremely slow, so slow that I actually feel unsafe in traffic because I can't accelerate quickly in a pinch. It requires a huge amount of gas to shift gears without shaking. It leaks oil (though it doesn't seem to burn it). Fuel economy is around 30 mpg overall, but I'd expect more given how underpowered this car is. The turning radius is very wide at around 38 feet, and power steering doesn't help one bit. At 143k miles, the car feels much older than many higher mileage cars I've owned in the past. The car feels old. Even at just 143k, it is on its last legs. There aren't any big problems, but many small ones. Report Abuse

Drove until the wheels fell off KMH93 , 10/26/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought car new in 1993. I am finally going to put this car to rest on its 17th Birthday. It has been aweome. It currently has 527K miles on the originally engine. I got the 5 speed std and have replaced the clutch once at almost 300K miles (Wierd). I drive lots of miles but mostly freeway. I have performed standard maintenance on the car from day one. I changed oil every 5 or 6K but I have used only synthetics. 17 yrs major repairs are 2 timing chains, three upper engine mounts, one fuel pump, two catalytic converters, mufflers, two wheel hubs,front seat and one AC sys conversion. She Needs valve job (Repair Cost 1700, bought the car for 12K) last car payment 12/1996. Outlasted 6 other cars. Report Abuse