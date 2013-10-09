Used 1993 Saturn S-Series for Sale Near Me

I bought my car used in 2000 for $5k. Best $5k I ever spent! Previous owner didn't take care of it, so I had a few problems at first (plugged catalytic converter, bad belt, etc.), but once I got her cleaned up, she just ran and ran. I don't know how many miles she has, because the odometer died 4 months after I bought it. If I had to guess, I would say over 250k. (I drive a LOT!) It loves the open road and gets wonderful gas mileage. It has had a few mechanical problems. I've replaced the alternator 5 times (!), and in the last three years, I replaced the clutch plate, a control arm, and the fuel sending unit. And the motor on the driver's seat belt died LONG ago. Still a good car. *UPDATE* I sold the car to my brother in 2014. It's still running. He's replaced a few more things (mostly for increased performance reasons) but it still runs reliably. *Update again* As of 2017 he still has that car and considers it the best money HE'S ever spent. She's showing her age, but he buys a new part and she runs again.

