Estimated values
1993 Saturn S-Series SL1 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$828
|$1,431
|$1,754
|Clean
|$730
|$1,265
|$1,551
|Average
|$535
|$932
|$1,147
|Rough
|$339
|$600
|$742
Estimated values
1993 Saturn S-Series SL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$787
|$1,417
|$1,754
|Clean
|$694
|$1,252
|$1,551
|Average
|$508
|$923
|$1,147
|Rough
|$322
|$593
|$742
Estimated values
1993 Saturn S-Series SL2 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$894
|$1,453
|$1,754
|Clean
|$788
|$1,284
|$1,551
|Average
|$577
|$947
|$1,147
|Rough
|$365
|$609
|$742
Estimated values
1993 Saturn S-Series SW1 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$866
|$1,445
|$1,754
|Clean
|$763
|$1,277
|$1,551
|Average
|$559
|$941
|$1,147
|Rough
|$354
|$605
|$742
Estimated values
1993 Saturn S-Series SC1 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$870
|$1,446
|$1,754
|Clean
|$767
|$1,278
|$1,551
|Average
|$561
|$942
|$1,147
|Rough
|$356
|$606
|$742
Estimated values
1993 Saturn S-Series SC2 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$950
|$1,530
|$1,840
|Clean
|$838
|$1,352
|$1,628
|Average
|$613
|$996
|$1,203
|Rough
|$388
|$641
|$779
Estimated values
1993 Saturn S-Series SW2 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$926
|$1,493
|$1,796
|Clean
|$817
|$1,320
|$1,589
|Average
|$598
|$973
|$1,175
|Rough
|$379
|$625
|$760