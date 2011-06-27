  1. Home
Used 1991 Saturn S-Series SC Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque121 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower122 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Measurements
Height50.6 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.
Length175.8 in.
Width67.6 in.
Curb weight2378 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Blue Green Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Antelope Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Saturn Blue Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
