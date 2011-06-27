Used 1991 Saturn S-Series Consumer Reviews
A short time
The thing has a govener: cuts the fun off at 104 MPH; it could go faster open the door or roll down the window, water comes in from the roof. The catalitic converter destructs about 5-6 years from purchase I had problem with the master clutch cylinder The seat destructs after about 7 years. nice car.
Good for a cheap little car
I have really enjoyed my little Saturn. I bought it with 200,000 miles on it and 5,000 miles later, it still runs strong. I used to have a 1992 Pontiac Sunbird, and this is tons better then the Pontiac was. It was definitely worth the $650 that I payed for it.
Why cant the new saturns be like the old
when i got this car from my parents it had 89K now has over 150K. I still keep it around as a second car. Although old was a great car and still is. Only major problem was that alternator went out and it burns oil on hard accelerations. Great car
Reliable, Nimble Car
I bought my Saturn SL2 (the 125hp twin cam model) used and have been pleased overall. The polymer exterior is stylish and holds up exceptionally well to abuse. The drive is responsive with great cornering and little body roll. The car is unusually light so it has a tendency to lose traction in snow; be careful if you drive in northern areas. The engine and drivetrain are very well made and reliable. The electronics are a different story. These Saturns are notorious for failing electrical components such as starters and alternators. These are relatively inexpensive however so are an inconvenience more than anything.
I Love my Saturn
My little car is a reliable and "smart" choice.I love your stile, wheels, sunroof,engine with high gas mileage, confortable leather seats adm more.
