Used 2005 Saturn Relay 2 Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Relay
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400/575 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
video remote controlyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity140.7 cu.ft.
Length204.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height69.4 in.
Wheel base121.1 in.
Width72.0 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Berry Red
  • Silver Pearl
  • Bronze Mist
  • Golden Cashmere
  • Forest Green
  • Coastal Grey
  • Polar White
  • Midnight Blue
Interior Colors
  • Tan
  • Grey
Tires & Wheels
P225/60R17 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
