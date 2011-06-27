  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn Outlook
  4. Used 2009 Saturn Outlook
  5. Used 2009 Saturn Outlook SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Saturn Outlook SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Outlook
5(75%)4(6%)3(6%)2(13%)1(0%)
4.4
16 reviews
Write a review
See all Outlooks for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,363 - $4,870
Used Outlook for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Vehicle except...

tkm52, 01/20/2011
27 of 27 people found this review helpful

I've owned the XR for a about 1 year and it has been great. The only drawback is the transmission is a little sluggish when trying to excelerate in automatic mode. The problem is reduced when you use manual mode. If you know you are coming up on a situation like entering a crowded interstate you'll need to manually downshift to 4 or 5 to be able to have sufficient power to merge. The first time I did this I was in automatic mode and scared the hell out of me. The another minor item is when filling the tank. Be aware that a sleeve is in the opening so the nosel is partically sealed triggering shutoff prematurely. I can get another 2-3 gallon in the tank by pulling the nosel back when filling.

Report Abuse

great suv

patnpattiglenn@aol.c, 01/25/2010
20 of 21 people found this review helpful

I have almost had this vehicle for a year. I just love it. It drives like a dream and I get very good gas mileage on mine. I love the style and look of it. It has plenty of room and is very comfortable to drive and ride in. Wish I hadn't got the black interior because it shows everything. But other than that it is my third Saturn and like with the others, I have had a great experience.

Report Abuse

Road Manners to be Proud Of

markp, 05/13/2009
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

This vehicle handles and feels more like a large upscale sports sedan than an 8 passenger SUV. If needed, there is plenty of power from the direct injection engine. The six speed transmission helps with rapid acceleration and the highway gas mileage. However, you have to have a light touch on the gas pedal to obtain decent gas mileage in stop and go driving. The interior is spacious, the seats are extremely comfortable and the sunroof and backseat skylight are a nice touch.

Report Abuse

I love this car!

Anonymous, 12/06/2010
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

This is by far the most elegant and stable suv I have ever owned. I've had a Chrysler Pacifica, a Jeep Commander and my last was a Ford Edge. They all pale in comparison to the Outlook.

Report Abuse

Never Again!

nileteacher, 04/06/2013
27 of 30 people found this review helpful

I realize that this vehicle is no longer being made, but I warn you not to buy an old used model either! We have had nothing but problems since we bought this vehicle at the end of 2009. A loose airbag connection, replaced radio, rebooted computer/software issue, replaced 2 coil packs at different times, a leaking strut, a leaking water pump, a rebuilt transmission and a malfunctioning rear hatch door. It has only 60,000 miles on it, and most of this has been since it hit 40,000. Worst, most unreliable car I've ever owned! Back to Mazda for me! Will never purchase a GM product again!

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Outlooks for sale

Related Used 2009 Saturn Outlook SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles