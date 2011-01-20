Used 2009 Saturn Outlook for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 119,633 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,495
TX Auto Group - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saturn Outlook XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZER23DX9J133425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,354 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999$1,257 Below Market
Ellis Suzuki - Lyndora / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saturn Outlook XR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZEV23D39J115487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 167,436 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000$793 Below Market
Indy Honda - Indianapolis / Indiana
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! SOLD AS IT WAS TRADED IN! AS IS!!, 115-Volt 3-Prong Household-Style Power Outlet, 4-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster w/Memory, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD Player/DVD-Navigation, Body-Color Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Bose Surround Sound Audio Package, Compass, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Enhanced Convenience Package, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Package, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power Windows, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear-View Camera System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, XM Radio. 2009 Saturn OUTLOOK Garnet FWD XR 4D Sport Utility 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI VVTWelcome to Indy Honda, your source for Honda in Indianapolis. Our massive selection of new and used Hondas is conveniently located on the south side of Indianapolis, IN. We love Honda here, in fact, we love it so much that we put it in our name. Not only did we put it in our name, but we flooded our lot with every Honda that your heart could desire. Whether you want something new, or a reliable car with a few miles under its belt, we got you covered. If it is quality Honda service that you are looking for, then you really come to the right place. We don’t just want to be your car dealership. At Indy Honda we want to be your car dealership for life. When you drive off our lot, our work is not yet done. At Indy Honda our customers always come first, that is why you will not find us pushing you into a car or into service that you don’t want or are uncomfortable with. Indy Honda. New Used Preowned Advertised price is subject to reconditioning costs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saturn Outlook XR with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZER23D59J214185
Stock: P6160A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 138,318 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,500$954 Below Market
Walser Experienced Autos Brooklyn Park - Minneapolis / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saturn Outlook XR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZEV23DX9J213366
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,393 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,970
South Shore Jaguar Land Rover - Schererville / Indiana
FWD. Clean CARFAX.We Are Your Schererville, IN New and Certified Pre-owned BMW Dealership near Chicago, Valparaiso, Gary, Merrillville, Homewood, Crown Point, Whiting, Olympia Fields, St. John, Cedar Lake, Hobart, Portage, Lowell, Highland, Munster, Dyer, Flossmoor, Hammond. Chicagoland's ONLY two time BMW Center of Excellence Award Winner! Are you wondering, where is BMW of Schererville or what is the closest BMW dealer near me? BMW of Schererville is located at 1400 US Highway 41, Schererville, IN 46375. You can call our Sales Department at 800-860-3545 All.Cream White 2009 Saturn OUTLOOK 4D Sport Utility XR 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saturn Outlook XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZER23D89J137893
Stock: P5211A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 82,720 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,000
Roberts Toyota - Columbia / Tennessee
CARFAX One-Owner. 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT FWD. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 66141 miles below market average!www.robertstoyota.com (931)388-3006.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saturn Outlook XR with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZER23D89J218800
Stock: 84444B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 166,711 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
Hittle Buick GMC - Greenville / Ohio
Style and functionality go hand in hand with the used Saturn Outlook! Even though it is older than ten years, it still drives in a class of its own. Drivers can find the following equipment: 110V Power Outlet, 7-Pass. Seating (2-2-3), Battery, HD, Black Leather, Bose 10-Speaker System w/Sub-Woofer, Bose Audoa Pkg, Brake System, Pwr. Frt & RR Disc. Antilock, Camera, Rearview, Cluster Inst-Cool Temp, Trip OD, Tach, DIC, Compact Spare Tire & Wheel, Steel, Compass, Convenience Pkg, Cooling System, HD, Country, U.S, Covering Floor Mat, Frt & RR, Aux, Cruise Control, Discount Option Pkg, Dual Exhaust, Engine Oil Life, Engine, 3.6L VVT DOHC V6 SIDI, Enhanced Convenience Pkg, Federal Emissions, Fog Lamps, Frt, Frt Pass Airbag Supression, GENERATOR 170 AMP, HVAC System, Frt. Tri-Zone, Headlamp Control, Auto On-Off, Heated Seats, Frt, Insulation Acoustical Pkg, Interior Trim Pricing Code, Internal Launch ID, License Plate Frt, Mounting Pkg, Liftgate-Power, Merchandising Pkg. XR, Merleting Brand Saturn, Mirror, ISRV, Lt. Sensitive, Mirror, OS, LH & RH Remote w/ Turn Signal, Bod. Color, Moldings, Bodyside-Body Color, OPENER GARAGE DOOR, UNIVERSAL, OnStar, OnStar Bluetooth Info, Premium Trim Pkg, Processing Code SDS, Comm. Fee, Quicksilver Metallic, Radio, CD, AM/FM Stereo, w/MP3 & RDS, Ratio Transaxle Final Drive 3.16, Rear Seat Audio Controls & Headphone Jacks, Redundant Controls, Remote Keyless Entry, Extended Range, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Restraint System, Inf. Driver & Pass & Head Curtain, Roof Rails-Longitudinal-Brushed Alum, Seat Adjuster, 2-Posit. Mem, Dr. Seat & OS Mirr, Seat Adjuster, Driver, Power, 8-Way, Seat Adjuster, Pass. Power 4-Way, Seat, 2nd Row Captains Chairs, Seat, Rear, 3rd Row, 60/40 Bench, Manual, Seats, Frt. Bucket, Deluxe, Speedometer in Miles, Spoiler, Rear, Steering Column, Tilt & Telescoping, Steering Wheel, Leather w/ Audio Controls, Steering, Power Variable Effort, Stock Order, Sunroof, Frt. & Rear Seat Fixed Glass Panel, Suspension System, Ride & Handling, Tires, P255/65R18 BW-ALS, Traction Control, Trailer Hitch, Factory Installed, Trailering Pkg, Transmission, Auto. 6-Spd (AWD), Tray Load Floor, Storage, Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist, Wheel, 18' x 7.5' Alum. Machined, Window, Pwr. Express Up/Dwn Driver, XA7 Processing Option, XM-Radio Digital Audio System-S-Band and XR Pkg. It's a 6 cylinder Quicksilver Metallicquick SUV that offers drivers flexible cargo options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saturn Outlook XR with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZEV23D59J183547
Stock: 1510C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-27-2020
- 148,211 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$6,995
AutoNation Acura Spokane Valley - Spokane Valley / Washington
Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive 1Xr Preferred Equipment Group Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With MP3 Compatible CD Player Engine; 3.6L Variable Valve Timing V6 Sidi Direct Injection Garnet Gray; Leather-Appointed Seat Upholstery Seating; 8-Passenger (2-3-3 Seating Configuration) Tires; P255/65R18-109S All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Awd Wheels; 4-18" X 7.5" (45.7 Cm X 19.1 Cm) Machined Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Acura Spokane Valley is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2009 Saturn Outlook XR only has 148,209mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Saturn includes: GRAY, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 SIDI DIRECT INJECTION V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Saturn Outlook gives you everything you need an automobile to be. This Saturn Outlook XR is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Saturn Outlook XR. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Saturn Outlook is so immaculate it is practically new. More information about the 2009 Saturn Outlook: The Saturn Outlook is one of GM's most popular models. It offers more space than most large SUVs while getting better mileage, and the comfortable ride and near-silent interior are a refreshing change from truck-based SUVs. Seating for up to eight ensures the whole family can come along, and lots of standard safety equipment will help them get there securely. Interesting features of this model are good fuel economy., Remarkably quiet, and lots of cargo room All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saturn Outlook XR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZEV23D89J215309
Stock: 9J215309
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 98,409 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,950
Jacob's Auto Sales - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
Check out this loaded Outlook AWD! This vehicle is very clean and is fully loaded. Call today to schedule a test drive. This vehicle comes equipped with V6 Engine, auto, Only 98K easy miles, air, pw, pdl, Dual sun roofs, CD player, AWD, alloy wheels, remote key less entry, fully loaded, newer tires, Clean, just serviced, comes with a full warranty. You can call me at (508)588-7050 or email me at jmkaleh@aol.com. Always over 40 trucks in stock. Please check our web site at jacobsautosales.net for latest inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saturn Outlook XE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZEV13D49J161856
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 192,729 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
John & Sons Auto Sales - Grand Rapids / Michigan
2009 Saturn Outlook 3.6L AWD. Cloth interior 3rd row seating keyless entry rear climate controls automatic headlights steering wheel mounted controls cruise control AUX phone connection. Mileage: 192729We’re located right off U.S 131 5 minutes away from downtown Grand Rapids - 1154 Grandville Ave SW Grand Rapids MI 49503. Phone # 616-245-2153Visit John & Sons Auto Sales online at johnandsonsauto.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 616-245-2153 today to schedule your test drive.WARRANTY: This vehicle does qualify for the purchase of an optional warranty.SORRY WE DO NOT FINANCE. Since 1947 our small family-owned dealership has been giving our customers great deals and friendly service. We proudly serve Grand Rapids Kalamazoo Holland Muskegon Rockford Big Rapids Lansing and Grand Haven. Se Habla Espanol! Find us at JOHNANDSONSAUTO.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saturn Outlook XE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZEV13D49J118781
Stock: 1990
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,233 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
I-75 Pierson Automotive - Franklin / Ohio
Featuring a rear air conditioning, braking assist, dual climate control, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation, be sure to take a look at this 2009 Saturn Outlook XR before it's gone. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. We're offering a great deal on this one at $5,995. You can trust this SUV because it has a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars! Flaunting a charming dk. brown exterior and a tan interior. Don't regret waiting on this one! Call today to schedule your test drive. Contact Information: I-75 Pierson Automotive, 3456 S Dixie Hwy, Middletown, OH, 45005, Phone: 5134241881, E-mail: mlathan@i75piersonauto.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saturn Outlook XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZER23D19J140084
Stock: P6452A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,183 miles
$5,680
Barton Auto Sales - Frederick / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saturn Outlook XE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZEV13D89J195511
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 154,451 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
Rusty Wallace Ford - Dandridge / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saturn Outlook XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZER23D99J197925
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,078 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2008 Saturn Outlook 4dr FWD 4dr XR features a 3.6L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Tan interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Outlook XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZER33728J175635
Stock: AAW-175635
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 102,518 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,970$2,336 Below Market
Velde Cadillac - Pekin / Illinois
Midnight Blue 2008 Saturn OUTLOOK **4 WHEEL DRIVE**, **WARRANTY AVAILABLE**, **HEATED LEATHER SEATING**, **CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT**, **NAVIGATION IN/OP**, **NEW FRONT STRUTS AND SHOCKS**, **AS IS AS SHOWN**, AWD, 10-Speaker Enhanced Audio System Feature, 115-Volt 3-Prong Household-Style Power Outlet, 2-Position Memory for Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 4-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Advanced Audio Package, Body-Color Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Convenience Package, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Enhanced Convenience Package, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Fluid System, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling System, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1XR, Premium Trim Package, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear Power Liftgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Roof rack: rails only, Trailer Hitch, Trailering Package, Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist. Clean CARFAX. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 32988 miles below market average! You are treated like family here at Velde Cadillac Buick GMC!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Outlook XR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZEV23748J143596
Stock: YT254B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 140,532 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,800$465 Below Market
Graff Chevrolet Okemos - Okemos / Michigan
FREE 2yr/30k maintenance!!! 3.6L V6 engine!!! TINKER A LITTLE; SAVE A LOT!!! *See dealer for details!!! Remote start!!! Power liftgate!!! Rear entertainment!!! Heated front seats!!! Power windows!!! Power locks!!! Power driver seat!!! Bluetooth!!! Cruise control!!! Leather seats!!! New Inventory!!! Own the road at every turn!!! Your lucky day!!! Optional equipment includes: Premium Trim Package, Advanced Audio Package, Convenience Package, 7-Passenger Seating (2-2-3 Seating Configuration), Trailering Package! Call Tricia today for a test drive @ 517-827-5018 or text me at 517-896-9939
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Outlook XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZER23708J279597
Stock: 8J279597A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 172,088 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995
D-Patrick Honda - Evansville / Indiana
2008 Saturn OUTLOOK XR Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at D-Patrick Honda. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Check out our D-Patrick Honda Helping Kids program, and nominate someone today. Get your next used vehicle at a community driven, locally owned dealership, D-Patrick Honda. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. FWD, 18" x 7.5" Machined Aluminum Wheels, 2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Seats, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 3rd Row Flat-Folding 60/40 Split-Bench Seat, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8-Passenger Seating (2-3-3 Seating Configuration), ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/XM Satellite Radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Deluxe Front Bucket Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Outlook XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZER23728J157579
Stock: A14944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 163,959 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,593
AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! 3rd Row Seat Red Jewel Tintcoat Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive 1Xr Preferred Equipment Group Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With MP3 Compatible CD Player Black; Cloth Seat Trim Engine; 3.6L Variable Valve Timing V6 Seating; 8-Passenger (2-3-3 Seating Configuration) Seats; Deluxe Front Bucket Tires; P255/65R18-109S All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Awd Wheels; 4-18" X 7.5" (45.7 Cm X 19.1 Cm) Machined Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2008 Saturn Outlook XR is proudly offered by AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe This 2008 Saturn Outlook comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. This Saturn Outlook XR is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. More information about the 2008 Saturn Outlook: The Saturn Outlook is one of the best vehicles GM has ever made. It offers more space than most large SUVs while getting better mileage, and the comfortable ride and near-silent interior are a refreshing change from truck-based SUVs. Seating for up to eight ensures the whole brood can come along, and lots of standard safety equipment will help them get there securely. Strengths of this model include lots of cargo room, many useful features, good fuel mileage., and Remarkably quiet All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Outlook XR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZEV237X8J141786
Stock: 8J141786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Saturn Outlook searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Saturn Outlook
- 5(75%)
- 4(6%)
- 3(6%)
- 2(13%)
Related Saturn Outlook info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used INFINITI QX70 2015
- Used Audi TT 2010
- Used Audi TT RS 2013
- Used Honda Ridgeline 2011
- Used Honda Ridgeline 2013
- Used INFINITI QX70 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2013
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe 2015
- Used Nissan Xterra 2012
- Used Audi RS 3 2017
- Used Toyota Prius v 2013
- Used Mazda RX-8 2010
- Used Bentley Continental 2012
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2015
- Used BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2016
- Used Ford Focus RS 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Saturn VUE Sacramento CA
- Used Saturn Aura Scottsdale AZ
- Used Saturn Sky Atlanta GA
- Used Saturn VUE Orlando FL
- Used Saturn VUE Rochester MN
- Used Saturn VUE Huntington Beach CA
- Used Saturn VUE Omaha NE
- Used Saturn Aura Dayton OH
- Used Saturn VUE Baltimore MD
- Used Saturn VUE Long Island City NY
Shop used model years by city
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018 Bridgeport CT
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015 Corona CA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015 Allentown PA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News