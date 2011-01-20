Used 2009 Saturn Outlook for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Acura Spokane Valley - Spokane Valley / Washington

Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive 1Xr Preferred Equipment Group Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With MP3 Compatible CD Player Engine; 3.6L Variable Valve Timing V6 Sidi Direct Injection Garnet Gray; Leather-Appointed Seat Upholstery Seating; 8-Passenger (2-3-3 Seating Configuration) Tires; P255/65R18-109S All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Awd Wheels; 4-18" X 7.5" (45.7 Cm X 19.1 Cm) Machined Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Acura Spokane Valley is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2009 Saturn Outlook XR only has 148,209mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Saturn includes: GRAY, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 SIDI DIRECT INJECTION V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Saturn Outlook gives you everything you need an automobile to be. This Saturn Outlook XR is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Saturn Outlook XR. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Saturn Outlook is so immaculate it is practically new. More information about the 2009 Saturn Outlook: The Saturn Outlook is one of GM's most popular models. It offers more space than most large SUVs while getting better mileage, and the comfortable ride and near-silent interior are a refreshing change from truck-based SUVs. Seating for up to eight ensures the whole family can come along, and lots of standard safety equipment will help them get there securely. Interesting features of this model are good fuel economy., Remarkably quiet, and lots of cargo room All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Saturn Outlook XR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5GZEV23D89J215309

Stock: 9J215309

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020