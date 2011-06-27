Used 2005 Saturn ION Red Line Consumer Reviews
Still surprises me everyday
I've had this car for two years and it still puts a smile on my face to drive it 40 miles to work everyday. GM had the injector and pulley kit and catback exhaust that made the car even better for very low cost. I love having a fast, reliable car that handles great and did not break the bank. GM should make all their cars like this one. I may have to upgrade to the turbo Cobalt SS next year.
Great car
Agile, fast, great brakes, excellent front seats, good stereo.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Saturn Ion-2
Great reliable car, gets from point a to b. Haven't had many problems with it but the ones I had seem to go away after some time. Would recommend this car for a first time car driver.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Dependable fuel efficient fun to drive
Suprisingly fuel efficient dependable and fun to drive
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Poorly Designed, Mechanically Defective
I have had nothing but trouble with this vehicle: 4 tow-in and 2 drive-in service calls. Check Engine light glowing steadily, fuel gauge registering zero, rough engine idle (car struggles to remain running), loss of power when operating A/C (A/C fan and headlights dimming), annoyingly squeaking seats, water leaks, and dangerously faulty gearshift knob that breaks off in hand when using. Cheap interior materials and poor instrument cluster visibility. Poor rear-view mirror visibility: many blind spots.
Sponsored cars related to the ION
Related Used 2005 Saturn ION Red Line info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner