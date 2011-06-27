Used 2005 Saturn ION Red Line Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Still surprises me everyday

RL-2005, 11/05/2007
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I've had this car for two years and it still puts a smile on my face to drive it 40 miles to work everyday. GM had the injector and pulley kit and catback exhaust that made the car even better for very low cost. I love having a fast, reliable car that handles great and did not break the bank. GM should make all their cars like this one. I may have to upgrade to the turbo Cobalt SS next year.

Great car

M, 03/21/2016
Red Line 4dr Quad Coupe (2.0L 4cyl S/C 5M)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Agile, fast, great brakes, excellent front seats, good stereo.

Saturn Ion-2

Jagr Farmerie, 11/29/2015
Red Line 4dr Quad Coupe (2.0L 4cyl S/C 5M)
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

Great reliable car, gets from point a to b. Haven't had many problems with it but the ones I had seem to go away after some time. Would recommend this car for a first time car driver.

Dependable fuel efficient fun to drive

Ted Stawicki, 05/05/2018
Red Line 4dr Quad Coupe (2.0L 4cyl S/C 5M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Suprisingly fuel efficient dependable and fun to drive

Poorly Designed, Mechanically Defective

amarri, 09/20/2005
2 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have had nothing but trouble with this vehicle: 4 tow-in and 2 drive-in service calls. Check Engine light glowing steadily, fuel gauge registering zero, rough engine idle (car struggles to remain running), loss of power when operating A/C (A/C fan and headlights dimming), annoyingly squeaking seats, water leaks, and dangerously faulty gearshift knob that breaks off in hand when using. Cheap interior materials and poor instrument cluster visibility. Poor rear-view mirror visibility: many blind spots.

