Used 2005 Saturn ION Red Line Consumer Reviews

Still surprises me everyday RL-2005 , 11/05/2007 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I've had this car for two years and it still puts a smile on my face to drive it 40 miles to work everyday. GM had the injector and pulley kit and catback exhaust that made the car even better for very low cost. I love having a fast, reliable car that handles great and did not break the bank. GM should make all their cars like this one. I may have to upgrade to the turbo Cobalt SS next year.

Great car M , 03/21/2016 Red Line 4dr Quad Coupe (2.0L 4cyl S/C 5M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Agile, fast, great brakes, excellent front seats, good stereo. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Saturn Ion-2 Jagr Farmerie , 11/29/2015 Red Line 4dr Quad Coupe (2.0L 4cyl S/C 5M) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Great reliable car, gets from point a to b. Haven't had many problems with it but the ones I had seem to go away after some time. Would recommend this car for a first time car driver. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Dependable fuel efficient fun to drive Ted Stawicki , 05/05/2018 Red Line 4dr Quad Coupe (2.0L 4cyl S/C 5M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Suprisingly fuel efficient dependable and fun to drive Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value