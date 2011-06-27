Used 1994 Saab 9000 Aero Consumer Reviews
It's a Saab, but I love it
Found this black on black Aero with 35K miles in near perfect condition and got a good deal. In the 4 years, I did pretty good on repairs. Only in the last few months have I had major things go out. The cooling system seems to a bit weak as well as the CFC AC, but I live in Phoenix so I imagine I am harder on this than most. But then the heater core went also, so I would watch for or be prepared for something like this. Other than that is has been a great car.
Excellent Car
I love the car. It has been very reliable and has 320,000 miles on the original engine and transmission. Like all euro cars, it is not always the cheapest to fix, but it is worth it as it drives like a sports car with 200hp and a body weight of nearly a thousand pounds lighter than an Audi A8.
