Used 1992 Saab 9000 Consumer Reviews
Great first car for new driver
The car has 250k on it now and I still get over 30 mpg on the highway. The 5 speed trans is very easy for my 16 year old to learn stick. The leather interior is still in great shape with no visible wear. I bought it from my brother after he put 70k on it over 5 years with little or no trouble. Great car that needs a cup holder to be complete.
junk
don't buy one of these. for 1, Saab is out of business so to get the parts will be more expensive then what they already are. my Saab had everything wrong that you you could think of, get 1 thing fixed and something else would go wrong. at the end of its life the transmission locked up on my wife while on the hwy which caused the front tires to lock up at 65 MPH and she hit her head off the windshield and it pretty much dropped the tranny and the bottom half of the motor right on the hwy! cost us $125 for the tow and I sold the car the next day to the scrap yard for $110 so I still lost out! the sunroof leaked when it rained, every 2 months had to have a new flex pipe installed
Classy & comfortable
I bought this car used from a repair shop that specializes in European cars. At that time it had 105,300 miles on it and was 8 years old. I thought it was a terrific value, giving me lots of luxury for little money. Although the repairs are expensive when they occur, not very much went wrong in the 2 years I had it, and the parts that did fail were original issue. I felt very safe and secure in it, the ABS brakes especially were great--no fishtailing at all--and got me out of 3 close encounters unscathed.
Griffin
The best car ever
Best Car I have ever driven (Griffin)
Underrated horsepower. Only thing that can compete on the road 10 years after purchase are vehicles with Cadillac's North Star engine. Very safe, and performs beautifully in the winter....even drove it across the Rockies. Interior still rivals 2002 cars with its aesthetics and design. Too bad they didn't incorporate some cup holders back in 92'.
Sponsored cars related to the 9000
Related Used 1992 Saab 9000 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons