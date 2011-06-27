Used 1992 Saab 9000 Consumer Reviews

Great first car for new driver durbon , 02/25/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The car has 250k on it now and I still get over 30 mpg on the highway. The 5 speed trans is very easy for my 16 year old to learn stick. The leather interior is still in great shape with no visible wear. I bought it from my brother after he put 70k on it over 5 years with little or no trouble. Great car that needs a cup holder to be complete. Report Abuse

junk sixohthree81 , 03/16/2012 0 of 2 people found this review helpful don't buy one of these. for 1, Saab is out of business so to get the parts will be more expensive then what they already are. my Saab had everything wrong that you you could think of, get 1 thing fixed and something else would go wrong. at the end of its life the transmission locked up on my wife while on the hwy which caused the front tires to lock up at 65 MPH and she hit her head off the windshield and it pretty much dropped the tranny and the bottom half of the motor right on the hwy! cost us $125 for the tow and I sold the car the next day to the scrap yard for $110 so I still lost out! the sunroof leaked when it rained, every 2 months had to have a new flex pipe installed

Classy & comfortable mingsmom , 05/02/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car used from a repair shop that specializes in European cars. At that time it had 105,300 miles on it and was 8 years old. I thought it was a terrific value, giving me lots of luxury for little money. Although the repairs are expensive when they occur, not very much went wrong in the 2 years I had it, and the parts that did fail were original issue. I felt very safe and secure in it, the ABS brakes especially were great--no fishtailing at all--and got me out of 3 close encounters unscathed.

Griffin Mikko , 06/10/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The best car ever