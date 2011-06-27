  1. Home
1992 Saab 9000 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

A limited-edition Griffin Edition is introduced as the "crhme de la crhme" 9000 for 1992. It is available only as a four-door turbo sedan. All turbo models get traction control for 1992. All Saab 9000s get a sunroof as well.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great first car for new driver
durbon,02/25/2010
The car has 250k on it now and I still get over 30 mpg on the highway. The 5 speed trans is very easy for my 16 year old to learn stick. The leather interior is still in great shape with no visible wear. I bought it from my brother after he put 70k on it over 5 years with little or no trouble. Great car that needs a cup holder to be complete.
junk
sixohthree81,03/16/2012
don't buy one of these. for 1, Saab is out of business so to get the parts will be more expensive then what they already are. my Saab had everything wrong that you you could think of, get 1 thing fixed and something else would go wrong. at the end of its life the transmission locked up on my wife while on the hwy which caused the front tires to lock up at 65 MPH and she hit her head off the windshield and it pretty much dropped the tranny and the bottom half of the motor right on the hwy! cost us $125 for the tow and I sold the car the next day to the scrap yard for $110 so I still lost out! the sunroof leaked when it rained, every 2 months had to have a new flex pipe installed
Classy & comfortable
mingsmom,05/02/2002
I bought this car used from a repair shop that specializes in European cars. At that time it had 105,300 miles on it and was 8 years old. I thought it was a terrific value, giving me lots of luxury for little money. Although the repairs are expensive when they occur, not very much went wrong in the 2 years I had it, and the parts that did fail were original issue. I felt very safe and secure in it, the ABS brakes especially were great--no fishtailing at all--and got me out of 3 close encounters unscathed.
Griffin
Mikko,06/10/2002
The best car ever
See all 14 reviews of the 1992 Saab 9000
Write a review

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
200 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
150 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1992 Saab 9000 features & specs

Used 1992 Saab 9000 Overview

The Used 1992 Saab 9000 is offered in the following submodels: 9000 Hatchback, 9000 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback, CD Griffin Turbo 4dr Sedan, Turbo 4dr Hatchback, CD Turbo 4dr Sedan, CD 4dr Sedan, and S 4dr Hatchback.

