don't buy one of these. for 1, Saab is out of business so to get the parts will be more expensive then what they already are. my Saab had everything wrong that you you could think of, get 1 thing fixed and something else would go wrong. at the end of its life the transmission locked up on my wife while on the hwy which caused the front tires to lock up at 65 MPH and she hit her head off the windshield and it pretty much dropped the tranny and the bottom half of the motor right on the hwy! cost us $125 for the tow and I sold the car the next day to the scrap yard for $110 so I still lost out! the sunroof leaked when it rained, every 2 months had to have a new flex pipe installed

