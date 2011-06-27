1992 Saab 9000 Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$704 - $1,512
Used 9000 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
A limited-edition Griffin Edition is introduced as the "crhme de la crhme" 9000 for 1992. It is available only as a four-door turbo sedan. All turbo models get traction control for 1992. All Saab 9000s get a sunroof as well.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Saab 9000.
Most helpful consumer reviews
durbon,02/25/2010
The car has 250k on it now and I still get over 30 mpg on the highway. The 5 speed trans is very easy for my 16 year old to learn stick. The leather interior is still in great shape with no visible wear. I bought it from my brother after he put 70k on it over 5 years with little or no trouble. Great car that needs a cup holder to be complete.
sixohthree81,03/16/2012
don't buy one of these. for 1, Saab is out of business so to get the parts will be more expensive then what they already are. my Saab had everything wrong that you you could think of, get 1 thing fixed and something else would go wrong. at the end of its life the transmission locked up on my wife while on the hwy which caused the front tires to lock up at 65 MPH and she hit her head off the windshield and it pretty much dropped the tranny and the bottom half of the motor right on the hwy! cost us $125 for the tow and I sold the car the next day to the scrap yard for $110 so I still lost out! the sunroof leaked when it rained, every 2 months had to have a new flex pipe installed
mingsmom,05/02/2002
I bought this car used from a repair shop that specializes in European cars. At that time it had 105,300 miles on it and was 8 years old. I thought it was a terrific value, giving me lots of luxury for little money. Although the repairs are expensive when they occur, not very much went wrong in the 2 years I had it, and the parts that did fail were original issue. I felt very safe and secure in it, the ABS brakes especially were great--no fishtailing at all--and got me out of 3 close encounters unscathed.
Mikko,06/10/2002
The best car ever
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Saab 9000 features & specs
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
200 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
150 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the 9000
Related Used 1992 Saab 9000 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons