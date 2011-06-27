Used 1998 Saab 900 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

I love my Saab My Saab Story , 11/19/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought my Saab in 1998, and have refused to replace it, no matter how dinged up it has gotten. I feel incredibly safe in it... it is built like a truck. And, for all its battle scars getting me around all these years. it is still my beautiful, copper-colored Saab. It has needed very few repairs, and when they have been needed I learned early it is best NOT to take it a Saab dealership. One problem is only place to put the coffee is in one coffee slot right over the transmission. Went to Sweden a few years ago and recognized first hand they drink very little coffee. Report Abuse

4th saab michaelst , 12/16/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful its a great car i had a 20th avn ed 900s T n now i hava 2.3 900s great cars 86 on the 2.0lt turbo was so powerful 80-130 was fun too drive

Room for Improvement Lucius Beebe , 05/27/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've had the car for almost 4 and a half years and have put slightly over 100,000 miles on it. The gas mileage when the car was newer on long, apx. 80mph drives was between 28 and 32 mpg. The car has little performance unless you keep the engine revved up. The car started with a fairly damped, controlled ride, but it quickly deteriorated and now crashes over bumps and is very wallowy in many situations. The car also has bad torque steer and wanders at highway speed. At about 40K miles the manual transmission developed a loud roar/gear whine noise and it has gotten much worse since.

Best Buy BlackDog , 09/27/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Looked at BMW and Audi, and for the money, the 900SE was the best value. I had a few minor issues when new but they were corrected immediately by dealer.