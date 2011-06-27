Used 1998 Saab 900 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
I love my Saab
Bought my Saab in 1998, and have refused to replace it, no matter how dinged up it has gotten. I feel incredibly safe in it... it is built like a truck. And, for all its battle scars getting me around all these years. it is still my beautiful, copper-colored Saab. It has needed very few repairs, and when they have been needed I learned early it is best NOT to take it a Saab dealership. One problem is only place to put the coffee is in one coffee slot right over the transmission. Went to Sweden a few years ago and recognized first hand they drink very little coffee.
4th saab
its a great car i had a 20th avn ed 900s T n now i hava 2.3 900s great cars 86 on the 2.0lt turbo was so powerful 80-130 was fun too drive
Room for Improvement
I've had the car for almost 4 and a half years and have put slightly over 100,000 miles on it. The gas mileage when the car was newer on long, apx. 80mph drives was between 28 and 32 mpg. The car has little performance unless you keep the engine revved up. The car started with a fairly damped, controlled ride, but it quickly deteriorated and now crashes over bumps and is very wallowy in many situations. The car also has bad torque steer and wanders at highway speed. At about 40K miles the manual transmission developed a loud roar/gear whine noise and it has gotten much worse since.
Best Buy
Looked at BMW and Audi, and for the money, the 900SE was the best value. I had a few minor issues when new but they were corrected immediately by dealer.
If you like JUNK buy a SAAB
I bought this car in June 2008 with 106350 miles on it. It is now April 2009 and it has 107200 miles on it. The car hasn't run longer than a week since I purchased it used from a dealer last year. The cars ignition coil pack has been replaced 3 times and the new one is starting to go bad now. It is a money pit. When it runs it's a nice car, but that only lasts a very short time. If you really want one do a ton of research on it or else you're going to find out how awful these cars really are. Every part is expensive to replace and even after replacing them it still doesn't mean the car is going to continue to run, it's Pure JUNK. Buy American!!!! Much easier to work on and parts are cheaper.
