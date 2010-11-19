Used 1998 Saab 900 for Sale Near Me

900 Reviews & Specs
  • 1997 Saab 900 SE
    used

    1997 Saab 900 SE

    56,745 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,350

  • 1997 Saab 900 SE
    used

    1997 Saab 900 SE

    151,257 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $1,500

  • 1993 Saab 900 S Luxury
    used

    1993 Saab 900 S Luxury

    143,562 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

Consumer Reviews for the Saab 900

Overall Consumer Rating
4.438 Reviews
  • 5
    (55%)
  • 4
    (37%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (3%)
I love my Saab
My Saab Story,11/19/2010
Bought my Saab in 1998, and have refused to replace it, no matter how dinged up it has gotten. I feel incredibly safe in it... it is built like a truck. And, for all its battle scars getting me around all these years. it is still my beautiful, copper-colored Saab. It has needed very few repairs, and when they have been needed I learned early it is best NOT to take it a Saab dealership. One problem is only place to put the coffee is in one coffee slot right over the transmission. Went to Sweden a few years ago and recognized first hand they drink very little coffee.
