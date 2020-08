Used 1998 Saab 900 for Sale Near Me

LaFontaine Buick GMC - Highland / Michigan

The Family Deal It's not just what you get, it's how you feel. 1997 Saab 900 SE Blue FWD Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Leather, Non Smoker, Heated Seats, 2D Convertible, 2.0L I4 Turbocharged. At LaFontaine our mission is to build lifelong relationships that connect families, strengthen communities and personalize the automotive experience.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1997 Saab 900 SE .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YS3DF78N5V7014508

Stock: 0G1471P

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020