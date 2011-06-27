Estimated values
1997 Saab 900 SE Talladega Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,117
|$1,625
|$1,902
|Clean
|$983
|$1,434
|$1,680
|Average
|$715
|$1,053
|$1,234
|Rough
|$447
|$671
|$789
Estimated values
1997 Saab 900 SE V6 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,131
|$1,636
|$1,912
|Clean
|$995
|$1,444
|$1,688
|Average
|$724
|$1,060
|$1,240
|Rough
|$453
|$675
|$793
Estimated values
1997 Saab 900 SE V6 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,241
|$1,714
|$1,976
|Clean
|$1,093
|$1,513
|$1,744
|Average
|$795
|$1,110
|$1,282
|Rough
|$497
|$708
|$819
Estimated values
1997 Saab 900 SE Talladega Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,103
|$1,613
|$1,893
|Clean
|$971
|$1,423
|$1,671
|Average
|$706
|$1,045
|$1,228
|Rough
|$442
|$666
|$785
Estimated values
1997 Saab 900 S 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,022
|$1,547
|$1,834
|Clean
|$899
|$1,365
|$1,619
|Average
|$654
|$1,002
|$1,190
|Rough
|$409
|$639
|$760
Estimated values
1997 Saab 900 S 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,166
|$1,662
|$1,936
|Clean
|$1,026
|$1,467
|$1,709
|Average
|$746
|$1,077
|$1,256
|Rough
|$467
|$687
|$803
Estimated values
1997 Saab 900 SE Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,225
|$1,701
|$1,964
|Clean
|$1,078
|$1,501
|$1,734
|Average
|$784
|$1,102
|$1,274
|Rough
|$490
|$702
|$814
Estimated values
1997 Saab 900 SE Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,097
|$1,607
|$1,888
|Clean
|$965
|$1,419
|$1,667
|Average
|$702
|$1,041
|$1,225
|Rough
|$439
|$664
|$783
Estimated values
1997 Saab 900 SE Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,110
|$1,619
|$1,898
|Clean
|$977
|$1,429
|$1,676
|Average
|$711
|$1,049
|$1,232
|Rough
|$444
|$669
|$787
Estimated values
1997 Saab 900 SE Talladega Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,231
|$1,706
|$1,968
|Clean
|$1,083
|$1,506
|$1,737
|Average
|$788
|$1,105
|$1,277
|Rough
|$493
|$705
|$816
Estimated values
1997 Saab 900 S 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,038
|$1,560
|$1,846
|Clean
|$913
|$1,377
|$1,630
|Average
|$664
|$1,011
|$1,198
|Rough
|$415
|$644
|$765