1997 Saab 900 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
1997 Saab 900 SE Talladega Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,117$1,625$1,902
Clean$983$1,434$1,680
Average$715$1,053$1,234
Rough$447$671$789
Estimated values
1997 Saab 900 SE V6 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,131$1,636$1,912
Clean$995$1,444$1,688
Average$724$1,060$1,240
Rough$453$675$793
Estimated values
1997 Saab 900 SE V6 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,241$1,714$1,976
Clean$1,093$1,513$1,744
Average$795$1,110$1,282
Rough$497$708$819
Estimated values
1997 Saab 900 SE Talladega Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,103$1,613$1,893
Clean$971$1,423$1,671
Average$706$1,045$1,228
Rough$442$666$785
Estimated values
1997 Saab 900 S 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,022$1,547$1,834
Clean$899$1,365$1,619
Average$654$1,002$1,190
Rough$409$639$760
Estimated values
1997 Saab 900 S 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,166$1,662$1,936
Clean$1,026$1,467$1,709
Average$746$1,077$1,256
Rough$467$687$803
Estimated values
1997 Saab 900 SE Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,225$1,701$1,964
Clean$1,078$1,501$1,734
Average$784$1,102$1,274
Rough$490$702$814
Estimated values
1997 Saab 900 SE Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,097$1,607$1,888
Clean$965$1,419$1,667
Average$702$1,041$1,225
Rough$439$664$783
Estimated values
1997 Saab 900 SE Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,110$1,619$1,898
Clean$977$1,429$1,676
Average$711$1,049$1,232
Rough$444$669$787
Estimated values
1997 Saab 900 SE Talladega Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,231$1,706$1,968
Clean$1,083$1,506$1,737
Average$788$1,105$1,277
Rough$493$705$816
Estimated values
1997 Saab 900 S 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,038$1,560$1,846
Clean$913$1,377$1,630
Average$664$1,011$1,198
Rough$415$644$765
Sell my 1997 Saab 900 with EdmundsShop for a used Saab 900 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1997 Saab 900 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Saab 900 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $899 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,365 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1997 Saab 900. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1997 Saab 900 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1997 Saab 900 ranges from $409 to $1,834, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1997 Saab 900 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.