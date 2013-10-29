Used 1997 Saab 900 for Sale Near Me

  • 1997 Saab 900 SE
    used

    1997 Saab 900 SE

    56,745 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,350

  • 1997 Saab 900 SE
    used

    1997 Saab 900 SE

    151,257 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $1,500

  • 1993 Saab 900 S Luxury
    used

    1993 Saab 900 S Luxury

    143,562 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 900
  4. Used 1997 Saab 900

Consumer Reviews for the Saab 900

4.2
270K and still going
craymorr2003,10/29/2013
It's been the hardest thing to let go simply because it continues to run and won't stop. The engine still has all it's pep, it's still fun to drive, got enough pep it not having a turbo, it's great on gas and if it wasn't for most of the perks failing -6 CD changer, auto locks stopped working in winter, antenna lost in a car wash and a few electronic gremlins- I would never look at another car. I bought it for 4,000K cash with 106K miles on it, and I must have known it was going to be worth it because I had to have it and I got more than my money's worth out of i. I always put premium in it, always changed the oil after 3K and send to a SAAB Dealer once a year for tests and recommendations
