Used 2005 Saab 9-5 Wagon Consumer Reviews
Saab 9-5 Arc
This car handles like a dream, has the power needed in a quick start or emergency, but gets the gas mileage of a much less gutsy car.
Fine car but not bullet proof
My wife is the primary driver, but we've both logged enough miles to form an opinion. First, the good: handling, acceleration, brakes, ride comfort. Looks good in an understated way from all angles. Love that tight turning circle. Wife loves the turbo boost, cargo space and six-way seat. 26-28 mpg with manual transmission. The midnight blue, she found, is not invisible to police radar however. The not so good: ABS and water pumps failed, some headlight relay issues, rear ABS sensor/hub replaced. All under warranty. Road noise a bit high with Pirellis and replacement Bridgestone Potenzas. On balance we're aiming for 200K, but expect it will not be a cheap ride.
Excellent car so far & very good value
2.5 years and 35,000 miles in LA traffic, and no real complaints. A few minor service items, but the car has been very reliable (as was the 2001 that I had before it). Superb highway cruiser. Smooth & quiet, with good acceleration once you get over about 15 MPH. Excellent value for the money. This was engineered to be a BMW 5 series competitor in its day, and the quality level is in that category.
wicked fun wagon
I traded a G500 mercedes (which was a in the shop 41 days in the 8 months I owned it) on this great wagon which continues to amaze me everytime we stuff it full of stuff and still get in the high 20's on the highway. It is a manual which is a hoot to drive, it is excellent (with snow tires) in the fluffy stuff, handles very well, comfortable for 5 plus the dogs in back. I am not sure why there are not many more of these wagons out there. It kicks the volvo in turning radius by some 9 feet which is a major deal in city driving, bigger then the subaru, and i would not have considered another mercedes after the last one.
Saab 9-5 wagon did not disappoint
Purchased based upon Consumer Reports ratings. I wasn't crazy about the rims on the Arc, but I replaced them with 17-inch rims and Pirelli speed-rated tires, and the wagon is almost perfect. Great car, great performance (7.0 0-60), and 32.5 mpg on the highway. What's not to love?
