  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9-5
  4. Used 1999 Saab 9-5
  5. Used 1999 Saab 9-5 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1999 Saab 9-5 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 9-5
5(53%)4(36%)3(9%)2(1%)1(1%)
4.4
70 reviews
Write a review
See all 9-5s for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,077 - $2,332
Used 9-5 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...14

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A very honest car.

RED, 02/28/2002
139654 of 139655 people found this review helpful

In three years, this car has been 99% trouble-free. The only problem has been with the electronic displays, which apparently was a common problem with the 1999. These have since been made more reliable, and the dealer has immediately replaced the ones that have caused trouble. The gas mileage with the manual 5-speed and turbo 4 cyl. has amazed me. On trips from Ohio to Colorado and New Mexico, including city and mountain driving, I've gotten 31-32 mpg.

Report Abuse

Sobbing over my SAAB

roland11, 01/01/2011
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Thought I did enough research before purchasing, I was wrong. The car is wonderful when everything is working properly. Which was about 2 weeks! Have done more repairs than I can list here. Parts are often hard to come by and expensive! Unfortunately, Saab quit employing Aircraft engineers decades ago. I'm an aircraft mechanic and I have no doubt their early models held up best because of their aviation background. I'm convinced their partnership with GM was their ultimate downfall. If you already bought a 9-5, Four words: CHANGE THE OIL OFTEN! Change the ATF or manual GB oil often as well! Do maintenance yourself if possible. Mechanics hear "SAAB" and they see $$$$

Report Abuse

STAY AWAY

tiffm, 12/14/2011
12 of 14 people found this review helpful

Listen to the warnings before purchasing this car! This car is not worth the headaches you will more then likely endure. I purchased this car with 85K miles in March of 2011. I was carpooling with a group of peers so I drove the car for ONE full week during that first month. On day 34, my engine seized. I replaced that engine. Since then, I have also replaced numerous belts, sensors, pumps. Every 3-4 weeks this car was in the shop and needed a new overpriced part that was impossible to find. Engine failure is a common problem with this year as I have learned the hard way. The engine I purchased to replace the original one seized on us recently as well. Please save your $$ and think twice!!

Report Abuse

Fun, Quick, Safe, Comfy Piece of Crap

Purveyor of Vehicles, 09/22/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

So it's very safe, very comfortable, very fun to drive, pretty quick and all around enjoyable car to drive. However, it was designed poorly and is unreliable and puts a permanent pipeline from your wallet to the mechanic.

Report Abuse

Fantastic 'in-betweener'

Kiwidude, 07/05/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

We've had our 95 for 5 years now and love it to bits, the whole family loves it. It is a great alternative to a Toyota Camry (or similar) as it is much nicer, has more style and 'feels' much better than the standard Japanese plastic box. It isn't at the same level as a BMW 5 or Audi A6 but neither is the price so what you get is a lovely solid car that does everything reasonably well at a great price. People moan about how it doesn't have the performance of a BMW 5 etc but it doesn't have the price either so! If you want a solid well performing comfortable car look no further. Mine has been reliable but like all cars you can find owners who disagree.

Report Abuse
12345...14
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 9-5s for sale

Related Used 1999 Saab 9-5 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles