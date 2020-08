Used 1999 Saab 9-5 for Sale Near Me

DNK Select Cars & Trucks - Farmingdale / Maine

Hit the gas, prepare to go fast...We are talking about our fun Clean Carfax 1999 Saab 9-5 shown in Cosmic Blue Mica Metallic on tan Leather. Under the hood you get a 3.0 Liter V6 engine that is mated to a 4 speed automatic! It is very fun to drive because it handles like a dream and has an extremely smooth ride. Inside you are treated like royalty with all the convenience features! Take a look at our pictures! You don't see these all over the place so act quickly. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1999 Saab 9-5 SE .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YS3EF48Z0X3040000

Stock: 3040000

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-27-2018