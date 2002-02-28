Used 1999 Saab 9-5 for Sale Near Me

Volkswagen of Newtown Square - Edgemont / Pennsylvania

2008 Saab 9-5 2.3T in snow silver metallic with black Leather.snow silver metallic Odometer is 5916 miles below market average! 4D Sedan FWD 2.3L 4-Cylinder MPFI DOHC Turbocharged 5-Speed Automatic with Sentronic Clean CARFAX. New Price! All Serviced and Pa. State Inspection., 9-5 2.3T, 4D Sedan, 2.3L 4-Cylinder MPFI DOHC Turbocharged, 5-Speed Automatic with Sentronic, FWD, snow silver metallic, black Leather.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Saab 9-5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YS3ED49G783504050

Stock: 83504050

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-17-2020