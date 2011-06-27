Used 2008 Saab 9-3 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Earned Respect
I had never planned on buying a Saab and in fact all I could remember at the time was how ugly the older Saabs looked. A friend of mine had a 2005 Saab 9-3 and the first time I rode in it I was truly surprised. It was far from the hatchback design of the S900 and it was quick and had nice fit and finish. This began my passion for these cars. I have driven a 2005 9-3 2.0T a 2006 9-3 aero, and two different 2008 9-3 2.0T. All the cars I had were great although I did experience less than stellar performance in the Pirelli and Continental tires that they were putting on the cars until 2008 when the TMPS sensor option was included. I have been very pleased with the reliability of all the cars I owned and feel that the 2008 and up Model Years to have the best long term reliability. This is why I went ahead and purchased one after my lease on my first 08 9-3 ended. The overall fuel efficiency of this car is excellent and seems to beat many other makes for the power output that it gives. I worked for VW and Audi and have driven many of their cars and just dont feel that their 2.0T has as much power as the 9-3. Even though the 2.0T for Audi and VW has been rated very high I know internally that there are still issues with oil consumption and slug in models that this engine has been used in, and thats why I would never purchase anything containing their 2.0T. The new styling in 08 really for me was a winner. I had appreciated the older design, but wasnt a fan of all the plastic rubbing strips and trim that was visible on the outside of the car. I was happy to see that the facelift was focused on the outside and left the interior relatively untouched. The only thing that I wish had been standard on the 2.0T is visible sports exhaust, and xenon option. I really enjoy the interior and the only thing I would have like to see is a little less plastic and more leather covered surfaces like on the door handles and the front panel that surrounds the radio and instrument cluster. The leather Ive noticed stays in good condition if you maintain it, however if you dont after about 100,000K the drivers seat gets pretty rough looking. In older VW models that have leather it holds up much better probably due to several seemed portions on the seat bottoms rather than one large piece that tends to get stretched like in the 9-3.
Fun and Comfortable
I love this car Steering is light and accurate. Acceleration is more than sufficient Radio and Climate controls and logical with non of the touchscreen crap. The airconditioning is very strong, and quickly cools the car on hot days. With careful but not slow driving I am able to average 25 mpg going around town, and 36 mpg on highways.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
What a fun car
I purchased a used 9-3 sedan a few months ago with the base 2.0T engine. I've owned a few high performance cars and this one is the most fun. The only the thing the two BMWs I owned/own (a '95 540i and '08 535i respectively) have over this car is acceleration at 85+ MPH.
Cheers to SAAB!
I only have 649 miles on the car. I am 6 foot 7 inches tall and fit comfortably in the driver and passenger seats. The car grips the autobahn. This car is not common. Beware, people will stare at your car (because it is a beautiful car!) especially in Germany, that is if they can catch it parked. I was able to get 27 miles to the gallon at 90 miles an hour on a Sally Saab dusted the doors off of an Audi A6 and a BMW 335i. The turbo will throw you back in your seat. No torque steer nor body roll was ever noticed. Great warranty for 2008 model year. Treat yourself to a great car and save some cash in the process!
Love my 2008 Saab
Overall a really good car. Personally, I feel that the 2.0T is the best deal vs. the 2.8. I opted for all options except nav and auto transmission. The premium leather gives the sport seats that aren't otherwise available on the 2.0T. This feature alone nearly makes it worth the extra $$$. The leather quality is very nice (especially the French stitching!!). The manual transmission is notchy but nonetheless fun to drive. I must admit that I never really liked Saabs before, however this redesign really makes the car look wonderful. The taillight surrounds take getting used to but otherwise a really good car. FYI: upgraded sound system is simply average so I assume the base sound is terrible.
Sponsored cars related to the 9-3
Related Used 2008 Saab 9-3 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner