Used 2006 Saab 9-3 Convertible Consumer Reviews
I love my Saab
Never had a problem with this car. I would buy another in an instant if they still made them!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Aero Convert
I bought this car used a year ago and it has been great fun. Sporty and luxurious with lots of convenience features. A solid performer the v6 turbo packs a nice punch and the 6 speed automatic shifts better and quicker than I could, so I never feel required to use the paddle shifters. The variable valve timing really opens up the motor under full throttle as it lets out a ferocious scream. Yet quiet and extremely smooth in typical driving. And Saab stands behind the product, they did a free major repair for me even though the car was 5,000 miles past the warranty period! Massey Saab of Orlando is the best.
Great convertible
We bought our 93 2.0 turbo 4 cyl standard transmission convertible used with 33,000 miles 2 months ago. The previous owner kept it in excellent condition and I think we got a terrific price at less than 1/2 of it's original price. The car is solid, the doors are heavy, outside noise is minimal and the road noise is less than our Volvo S60. The stick shift is smooth and the steering tracks very tight with minimal lean in the turns. The top is a marvel to watch and is water tight while driving. The trunk space is flexible so if you need more space put up the top. I am 6'2" and I can fit in the back seat fine. The seats are more comfortable than our previous Mercedes.
My third saab
I find this car so much fun to drive not matter what the weather. It drives great in the snow and handles those mountain roads in the summer.I love the sharp looks and attractive interior. I just had to take it into the shop as my radio/control center stopped working. I know that saabs can experience some problems but I never drove a more enjoyable car.The acceleration and braking are superb and so is the c.d.player. The radio doesn't sound as well.If you buy Saab,get a warranty for peace of mind...then enjoy the ride!
Second Time Around
Although I've only put about 500 miles on this car (has cold weather & premium packages) I must say there is an enormous difference between it and the car it replaces, my 2003 Saab SE convertible. The handling, style, fit and finish are all superior. The added weight combined with improved responsiveness to driver inputs give this vehicle a much more "european" feel. Simply put, this car is fun to drive.
