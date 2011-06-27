Estimated values
2003 Saab 9-3 SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,016
|$2,572
|$2,898
|Clean
|$1,803
|$2,305
|$2,593
|Average
|$1,377
|$1,772
|$1,985
|Rough
|$951
|$1,238
|$1,377
Estimated values
2003 Saab 9-3 Vector 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,784
|$2,225
|$2,485
|Clean
|$1,595
|$1,994
|$2,224
|Average
|$1,218
|$1,533
|$1,703
|Rough
|$841
|$1,071
|$1,181
Estimated values
2003 Saab 9-3 Linear 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,721
|$2,442
|$2,853
|Clean
|$1,539
|$2,188
|$2,553
|Average
|$1,176
|$1,682
|$1,954
|Rough
|$812
|$1,175
|$1,356
Estimated values
2003 Saab 9-3 Arc 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,785
|$2,335
|$2,654
|Clean
|$1,597
|$2,093
|$2,375
|Average
|$1,219
|$1,608
|$1,818
|Rough
|$842
|$1,124
|$1,261