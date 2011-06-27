Used 1999 Saab 9-3 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque194 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Length182.2 in.
Curb weight2990 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.7 cu.ft.
Height56.2 in.
Wheel base102.6 in.
Width67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cayenne Red Mica Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Frost Gray Mica Metallic
  • Cirrus White
  • Midnight Blue Mica Metallic
  • Gold Sand Mica Metallic
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Green Silver Mica Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Warm Beige
  • Medium Gray
