Used 1999 Saab 9-3 for Sale Near Me

This Saab 9-3 LINEAR Turbo Charger SUPER LOW MILES is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this 9-3 LINEAR Turbo Charger SUPER LOW MILES's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this car through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. Humility is said to be a virtue. Well, you can leave that virtue at the door because the ferocious power of this Saab 9-3 LINEAR Turbo Charger SUPER LOW MILES's 2.0L 4 cyl engine is anything but humble. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a car that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this Saab 9-3 LINEAR Turbo Charger SUPER LOW MILES's 2.0L 4 cyl engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. You will not find another Saab 9-3 LINEAR Turbo Charger SUPER LOW MILES fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. You can rest assured that this car is mechanically perfect from stem to stern as a result of our thorough multi-point inspection process. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new car. We know you want the CARFAX report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. We are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by CARFAX. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Somerville! Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Actual miles. A/C is ice cold! Hard-to-find model! Power everything! Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Saab 9-3 Linear with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YS3FB49S531007484

Stock: 11919

Certified Pre-Owned: No

