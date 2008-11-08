Used 1999 Saab 9-3 for Sale Near Me

  • 2001 Saab 9-3 Viggen in Silver
    used

    2001 Saab 9-3 Viggen

    80,324 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2002 Saab 9-3 SE
    used

    2002 Saab 9-3 SE

    140,000 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,000

    Details
  • 2002 Saab 9-3 SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Saab 9-3 SE

    83,540 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2003 Saab 9-3 Linear in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Saab 9-3 Linear

    56,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2003 Saab 9-3 SE in Silver
    used

    2003 Saab 9-3 SE

    45,119 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2003 Saab 9-3 Linear in Gray
    used

    2003 Saab 9-3 Linear

    Not Provided

    $1,900

    Details
  • 2003 Saab 9-3 SE in Silver
    used

    2003 Saab 9-3 SE

    156,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2004 Saab 9-3 Aero in Dark Brown
    used

    2004 Saab 9-3 Aero

    105,654 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2004 Saab 9-3 Arc in Red
    used

    2004 Saab 9-3 Arc

    143,524 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,988

    Details
  • 2005 Saab 9-3 Linear in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Saab 9-3 Linear

    134,649 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,488

    Details
  • 2005 Saab 9-3 Arc in Black
    used

    2005 Saab 9-3 Arc

    Not Provided
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $29,500

    Details
  • 2005 Saab 9-3 Linear
    used

    2005 Saab 9-3 Linear

    119,988 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,800

    Details
  • 2005 Saab 9-3 Aero in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Saab 9-3 Aero

    58,009 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,997

    Details
  • 2005 Saab 9-3 Arc in Silver
    used

    2005 Saab 9-3 Arc

    137,696 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Silver
    used

    2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    73,753 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,799

    Details
  • 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Silver
    used

    2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    73,621 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,913

    Details
  • 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T SportCombi
    used

    2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T SportCombi

    110,169 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    88,015 miles

    $6,987

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Saab 9-3

Read recent reviews for the Saab 9-3
Overall Consumer Rating
4.492 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 92 reviews
  • 5
    (51%)
  • 4
    (40%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (1%)
Not for everyone. But for me heck yeah!
fl81turbozx,08/11/2008
1st, let me say, Im a car guy tried and true. My first love is a z, but this Saab is a blast! I bought the car as a commuter, good gas mileage, convertible, had no idea I was getting a well refined sports machine. I see mixed reviews, and I think saabs get a bad rap from people who don't understand what they are buying. If you dont know how to take care of a turbo car, dont buy one. If you want to compromise on maintenance (or if the previous owner did), don't buy one. If you are not enthusiastic about cars in general, buy something else. This car is an enthusiast's car. It's a blast to drive, good gas mileage is a bonus. I'm am pleasantly surprised by the 28+mpg.
Report abuse
