Used 2005 Saab 9-2X Wagon Consumer Reviews
Long-term ownership review
Wife bought the 05 9-2x Linear, with cold weather package (heated seats, windows, leather, etc.) at the end of 2004 to be used exclusively as her primary vehicle in her pharma sales job, which requires a LOT of driving. About 180,000(!) miles later, its Subaru quality is still shining through. In all this time, it's only required new tires and brakes at regular intervals. This is a car that is driven often in the back roads of central Virginia and the Appalachia area of West Virginia. It's always burned a bit of oil, and the fog lights have had to be replaced due to sand and rocks thrown from trucks during the winter. This is a quality car, fun to drive (5-spd). Highly recommend.
180k and still love it
The Saabaru is a great blend of sportiness, reliability, and practicality. It's sporty and powerful enough to stay entertaining for years. I really enjoy the on boost power, but there's not much low end torque. Handling is good enough for the street, but it's not really at home on the racetrack. Mine is still completely stock, and has been incredibly reliable. I've got almost 180k miles on it, and have only had a few repairs in all that time. I really like how practical it is. I frequently load lots of stuff in the back and tow a 5x8 utility trailer with it for household projects.
Su-baab
I would have bought the Impreza wagon but, the seats were too narrow. However, the Saab Leather seats are slightly wider, much more comfortable. What astounds me about this car is the fuel mileage. I drive pretty quickly in town, and get 29-30. On the highway, I get up to 34 mpg. Wow.
100k Problem-Free Miles!
I've been driving this car 150 miles daily to work and back and have not had a single issue with it. The car averages 33mpg and is awesome in the snow and ice. I anticipate driving it another 100k miles.
Good First Car
I bought My Saabaru a couple weeks back and everytime i drive it, it brings a huge smile on my face. Its got plenty of kick and can turn on a dime. with a 4 banger as well as AWD its a amazing little car
