Used 2010 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Consumer Reviews

4.0
1 reviews
Skip the drophead coupe!

Wheelman4000, 08/29/2010
The drophead coupe is like it looks like in the pictures. A phantom ewb hardtop but a convertible. Do not buy a rolls convertible. 1, total waste of money. 2, it gets dirty easily because the interior is meant to be covered. 3, rarely any of the colors that you can choose for the exterior look good with the shape of the car (see if you go to Rolls Royce dealership.) And lastly, TERRIBLE gas mileage (as all rolls have.) The size of the vehicle makes the car worse.

