Used 2010 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Consumer Reviews
Skip the drophead coupe!
Wheelman4000, 08/29/2010
0 of 1 people found this review helpful
The drophead coupe is like it looks like in the pictures. A phantom ewb hardtop but a convertible. Do not buy a rolls convertible. 1, total waste of money. 2, it gets dirty easily because the interior is meant to be covered. 3, rarely any of the colors that you can choose for the exterior look good with the shape of the car (see if you go to Rolls Royce dealership.) And lastly, TERRIBLE gas mileage (as all rolls have.) The size of the vehicle makes the car worse.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Phantom Drophead Coupe
Related Used 2010 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons