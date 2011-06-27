Used 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost Sedan Consumer Reviews

OMG jimbo , 03/18/2010 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Ok - I've had 3 Bentleys and hold onto my GTC - but this is an amazing automobile. All the good things from BMW parent - and the "coach builder" bits from venerable RR. Terrific. Report Abuse

Good Car bob whalen , 06/03/2010 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car completes my colecton of Rolls Royces. I own a phantom, drop head coupe, coupe, phantom extended wheel base, and now the ghost. This one is far the best. Much better then the rest in handling, looks, and interior design. A definite buy. Report Abuse

Fantastic Henry Smith , 07/10/2010 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A) 6 of 8 people found this review helpful Overall I am very pleased with this car. Former owner of a regular Phantom, which handled horribly. If you are gonna be chauffeured the rear seat in the ghost is actually larger then the Phantoms, which just shows you what good a car this is. Report Abuse

Good Vehicle- For Summer Capuchi Fentini , 07/09/2010 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful All in all, this vehicle is simply amazing. The ride is way better than my previous car a S65 AMG. I have yet to notice ANY wind or road noise at all. Only thing I miss is the handling, but what do you expect from such a Vehicle this large and heavy. Quality is what you would expect from such a nice car- top quality material throughout, the finest leather, the best grained wood, and everything else is of only the best quality. One major issue though, no AWD! I can only use this car during the warmer parts of the year. I have to use a second car (BMW 750i Xdrive) during winter. Even though that's a great vehicle, it or nothing else can come close the the Rolls. Report Abuse