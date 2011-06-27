  1. Home
Used 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Ghost
5.0
5 reviews
OMG

jimbo, 03/18/2010
Ok - I've had 3 Bentleys and hold onto my GTC - but this is an amazing automobile. All the good things from BMW parent - and the "coach builder" bits from venerable RR. Terrific.

Fantastic

Henry Smith, 07/10/2010
Overall I am very pleased with this car. Former owner of a regular Phantom, which handled horribly. If you are gonna be chauffeured the rear seat in the ghost is actually larger then the Phantoms, which just shows you what good a car this is.

Good Car

bob whalen, 06/03/2010
This car completes my colecton of Rolls Royces. I own a phantom, drop head coupe, coupe, phantom extended wheel base, and now the ghost. This one is far the best. Much better then the rest in handling, looks, and interior design. A definite buy.

Good Vehicle- For Summer

Capuchi Fentini, 07/09/2010
All in all, this vehicle is simply amazing. The ride is way better than my previous car a S65 AMG. I have yet to notice ANY wind or road noise at all. Only thing I miss is the handling, but what do you expect from such a Vehicle this large and heavy. Quality is what you would expect from such a nice car- top quality material throughout, the finest leather, the best grained wood, and everything else is of only the best quality. One major issue though, no AWD! I can only use this car during the warmer parts of the year. I have to use a second car (BMW 750i Xdrive) during winter. Even though that's a great vehicle, it or nothing else can come close the the Rolls.

Absurd Handling

Dan Gregory, 07/10/2010
This car is good all around, but the handling is simply horrible. It is almost impossible to park without hitting something. More special light weight parts should be used to make it handle better

Research Similar Vehicles