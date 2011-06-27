Used 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost Consumer Reviews
OMG
Ok - I've had 3 Bentleys and hold onto my GTC - but this is an amazing automobile. All the good things from BMW parent - and the "coach builder" bits from venerable RR. Terrific.
Fantastic
Overall I am very pleased with this car. Former owner of a regular Phantom, which handled horribly. If you are gonna be chauffeured the rear seat in the ghost is actually larger then the Phantoms, which just shows you what good a car this is.
Good Car
This car completes my colecton of Rolls Royces. I own a phantom, drop head coupe, coupe, phantom extended wheel base, and now the ghost. This one is far the best. Much better then the rest in handling, looks, and interior design. A definite buy.
Good Vehicle- For Summer
All in all, this vehicle is simply amazing. The ride is way better than my previous car a S65 AMG. I have yet to notice ANY wind or road noise at all. Only thing I miss is the handling, but what do you expect from such a Vehicle this large and heavy. Quality is what you would expect from such a nice car- top quality material throughout, the finest leather, the best grained wood, and everything else is of only the best quality. One major issue though, no AWD! I can only use this car during the warmer parts of the year. I have to use a second car (BMW 750i Xdrive) during winter. Even though that's a great vehicle, it or nothing else can come close the the Rolls.
Absurd Handling
This car is good all around, but the handling is simply horrible. It is almost impossible to park without hitting something. More special light weight parts should be used to make it handle better
