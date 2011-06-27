  1. Home
Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Ghost Series II
Overview
Starting MSRP
$286,750
Starting MSRP
$319,400
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission8-speed automatic8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V12
Combined MPG1515
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$286,750
Starting MSRP
$319,400
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$286,750
Starting MSRP
$319,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/21 mpg13/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)283.4/457.8 mi.283.4/457.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.8 gal.21.8 gal.
Combined MPG1515
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$286,750
Starting MSRP
$319,400
Torque575 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm575 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l6.6 l
Horsepower563 hp @ 5250 rpm563 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.45.9 ft.
Valves4848
direct injectionyesyes
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12V12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$286,750
Starting MSRP
$319,400
2 rear headrestsyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
LED headlampyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$286,750
Starting MSRP
$319,400
Feature Selection 1yesyes
Driver's Assistance Systems Threeyesyes
Feature Selection 2yesyes
Driver's Assistance Systems Oneyesyes
Dynamic Packageyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$286,750
Starting MSRP
$319,400
16 total speakersyesyes
600 watts stereo outputyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
2 subwoofer(s)yesyes
USB connectionyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$286,750
Starting MSRP
$319,400
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
rear and side view camerayesyes
Four zone climate controlyesyes
power steeringyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
Sun sensoryesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$286,750
Starting MSRP
$319,400
hands-free entryyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$286,750
Starting MSRP
$319,400
Rear Compartment Curtainsyesyes
Rear Massage Seatsyesyes
RR Monogram To All Headrestsyesyes
Lambswool Floormatsyesyes
Contrast Stitchingyesyes
Natural Grain Leatheryesyes
Individual Rear Seat Configurationyesyes
Veneered Picnic Table Backsyesyes
Front and Rear Ventilated Seatsyesyes
Polished Stainless Steel Treadplatesyesyes
Extended Leather & Door Pocket Lightingyesyes
Rear Theater Configurationyesyes
Front Massage Seatsyesyes
Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audioyesyes
Stainless Steel Pinstripesyesyes
Leather Headlining Plus Extended Leatheryesyes
Rear Window Curtainsyesyes
Colored Steering Wheelyesyes
Seat Pipingyesyes
Front Ventilated Seatsyesyes
Rear Compartment Coolboxyesyes
Picnic Tablesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$286,750
Starting MSRP
$319,400
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$286,750
Starting MSRP
$319,400
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
premium leatheryesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front head room40.6 in.40.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
driver seat thigh extensionyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$286,750
Starting MSRP
$319,400
Rear head room39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear leg room42.3 in.49.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.55.8 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyes
folding center armrestyesyes
multi-level heatingyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$286,750
Starting MSRP
$319,400
20" Alloy Wheelsyesyes
Chromed Visible Exhaustsyesyes
Gold Spirit Of Ecstasyyesyes
Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasyyesyes
Uplit Spirit Of Ecstasyyesyes
Coachlineyesyes
20" Part Polished Forged Alloy Wheelsyesyes
20" Chromed Alloy Wheelsyesyes
Silver Satin Bonnet Finishyesyes
20" Fully Polished Forged Alloy Wheelsyesyes
21" Five Twin Spoke Fully Polished Alloyyesyes
20" Chromed 7 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyesyes
21" Five Twin Spoke Alloyyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$286,750
Starting MSRP
$319,400
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.
Length212.6 in.219.3 in.
Curb weight5490 lbs.5665 lbs.
Gross weight6482 lbs.6482 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.
Height61.0 in.61.0 in.
Maximum payload970 lbs.882 lbs.
Wheel base129.7 in.136.4 in.
Width76.7 in.76.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$286,750
Starting MSRP
$319,400
Exterior Colors
  • Estoril Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Neptune Silver (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sterling Grey (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silver Stone (Commissioned Collection)
  • Flagstone (Commissioned Collection)
  • Peacock Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Midnight Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Velvet (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arabian Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Obsidian (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Ember (Commissioned Collection)
  • Rose Quartz (Commissioned Collection)
  • Velvet Orchid (Commissioned Collection)
  • Purple Silk Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Fame Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Deep Garnet (Commissioned Collection)
  • Claret (Commissioned Collection)
  • Wildberry (Commissioned Collection)
  • Burnt Oak (Commissioned Collection)
  • Light Red (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sunrise (Commissioned Collection)
  • Brooklands Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • New Sable (Commissioned Collection)
  • Desert Dune (Commissioned Collection)
  • Aquilla Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Granite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arizona Sun (Commissioned Collection)
  • Titanium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Tungsten (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silver Haze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Two Tone Paint
  • Melanite (Commissioned Collection)
  • New Bespoke Paint
  • Black Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Admiral Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Ice (Commissioned Collection)
  • Pearl Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Iridium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silverlake (Commissioned Collection)
  • Adriatic Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Aurum (Commissioned Collection)
  • Woodland Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sapphire Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Graphite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arctic White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Cornish White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Inca Gold (Commissioned Collection)
  • Infinity Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Red Velvet Sparkle (Commissioned Collection)
  • Royal Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Gunmetal (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Kirsch
  • Silver
  • Smoky Quartz
  • Lazuli Blue
  • Parian Marble (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Platinum (Commissioned Collection)
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Sea Green
  • Silver Sand
  • Salamanca Blue
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Diamond Black
  • Madeira Red
  • Ensign Red
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • English White
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Deep Carnelian (Commissioned Collection)
  • Porcelian (Commissioned Collection)
  • Berwick Bronze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Cassiopeia Silver (Commissioned Collection)
  • Moonstone Pearl (Commissioned Collection)
  • Orange Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Semaphore Yellow (Commissioned Collection)
  • Antique Gold (Commissioned Collection)
  • Azurite Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Bronze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Palladium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Powder Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Twilight Purple (Commissioned Collection)
  • Dark Indigo (Commissioned Collection)
  • Autumn Mystery Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Estoril Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Neptune Silver (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sterling Grey (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silver Stone (Commissioned Collection)
  • Flagstone (Commissioned Collection)
  • Peacock Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Midnight Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Velvet (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arabian Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Obsidian (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Ember (Commissioned Collection)
  • Rose Quartz (Commissioned Collection)
  • Velvet Orchid (Commissioned Collection)
  • Purple Silk Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Fame Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Deep Garnet (Commissioned Collection)
  • Claret (Commissioned Collection)
  • Wildberry (Commissioned Collection)
  • Burnt Oak (Commissioned Collection)
  • Light Red (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sunrise (Commissioned Collection)
  • Brooklands Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • New Sable (Commissioned Collection)
  • Desert Dune (Commissioned Collection)
  • Aquilla Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Granite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arizona Sun (Commissioned Collection)
  • Titanium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Tungsten (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silver Haze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Two Tone Paint
  • Melanite (Commissioned Collection)
  • New Bespoke Paint
  • Black Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Admiral Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Ice (Commissioned Collection)
  • Pearl Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Iridium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silverlake (Commissioned Collection)
  • Adriatic Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Aurum (Commissioned Collection)
  • Woodland Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Anthracite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sapphire Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Graphite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arctic White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Cornish White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Inca Gold (Commissioned Collection)
  • Infinity Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Red Velvet Sparkle (Commissioned Collection)
  • Royal Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Gunmetal (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Kirsch
  • Silver
  • Smoky Quartz
  • Lazuli Blue
  • Parian Marble (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Platinum (Commissioned Collection)
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Sea Green
  • Silver Sand
  • Salamanca Blue
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Diamond Black
  • Madeira Red
  • Ensign Red
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • English White
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Deep Carnelian (Commissioned Collection)
  • Porcelian (Commissioned Collection)
  • Berwick Bronze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Cassiopeia Silver (Commissioned Collection)
  • Moonstone Pearl (Commissioned Collection)
  • Orange Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Semaphore Yellow (Commissioned Collection)
  • Antique Gold (Commissioned Collection)
  • Azurite Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Bronze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Palladium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Powder Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Twilight Purple (Commissioned Collection)
  • Dark Indigo (Commissioned Collection)
Interior Colors
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Pine Green, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Consort Red Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Powder Blue (Commission Mono Leather), premium leather
  • Tan (Commission Mono Leather), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red (Commission Mono Leather), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Tan Accent (Commissioned Collection), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Black and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Collection), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Fleet Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Consort Red Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Dark Spice Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Fleet Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Black and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Fleet Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Fleet Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Dark Spice Accent, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Fleet Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Fleet Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Fleet Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Consort Red Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Consort Red Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Dark Spice Accent, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Consort Red Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Tan and Navy Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Tan and Black Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Seashell Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Fleet Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Dark Spice Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Navy Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Dark Spice Accent, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Pine Green Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Tan and Dark Spice Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Dark Spice Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Creme Light Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Seashell and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Seashell and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Fleet Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Black Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Navy Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Consort Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Seashell and Fleet Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Pine Green Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Seashell Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue, premium leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Black Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Seashell and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Creme Light Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Dark Spice Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Moccasin Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Seashell Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Pine Green Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Dark Spice Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Creme Light Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Fleet Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Fleet Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Consort Red Contrast, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Moccasin Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Black and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Consort Red Accent, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Consort Red Accent, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Dark Spice Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Moccasin Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Pine Green Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Black Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Black Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Navy Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Seashell Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Navy Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Consort Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Pine Green Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Seashell Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Black Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Creme Light Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Navy Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Pine Green, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Consort Red Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Powder Blue (Commission Mono Leather), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Moccasin Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan (Commission Mono Leather), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red (Commission Mono Leather), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Moccasin Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Fleet Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Consort Red Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Dark Spice Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Fleet Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Black and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Fleet Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Fleet Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Dark Spice Accent, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Fleet Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Fleet Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Moccasin Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Moccasin Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Fleet Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Consort Red Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Consort Red Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Dark Spice Accent, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Consort Red Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Tan and Navy Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Tan and Black Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Seashell Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Pine Green Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Fleet Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Moccasin Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Dark Spice Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Navy Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Pine Green Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Seashell and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Tan and Dark Spice Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Dark Spice Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Creme Light Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Seashell and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Seashell and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Fleet Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Black Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Navy Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Consort Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Pine Green Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Seashell Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue, premium leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Black and Powder Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Black and Tan Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Creme Light Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Dark Spice Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Moccasin Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Dark Spice Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Moccasin Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Moccasin Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Moccasin Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Seashell Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Pine Green Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Dark Spice Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Creme Light Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Fleet Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Fleet Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Consort Red Contrast, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Moccasin Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Seashell and Fleet Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Creme Light Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Black and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Consort Red Accent, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Consort Red Accent, premium leather
  • Black and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Dark Spice Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Moccasin Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Pine Green Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Black Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Black Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Navy Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Seashell Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Navy Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Consort Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Pine Green Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Seashell Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Black Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Creme Light Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Navy Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$286,750
Starting MSRP
$319,400
Run flat tiresyesyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesyes
255/50R19 103Y tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$286,750
Starting MSRP
$319,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$286,750
Starting MSRP
$319,400
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles