Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,480
|$13,514
|$14,375
|Clean
|$11,897
|$12,889
|$13,710
|Average
|$10,732
|$11,637
|$12,379
|Rough
|$9,567
|$10,386
|$11,048
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,671
|$14,889
|$15,901
|Clean
|$13,033
|$14,200
|$15,165
|Average
|$11,756
|$12,821
|$13,693
|Rough
|$10,480
|$11,443
|$12,221