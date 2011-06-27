Estimated values
2001 Chrysler Voyager 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 3A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$872
|$1,421
|$1,705
|Clean
|$801
|$1,304
|$1,567
|Average
|$657
|$1,070
|$1,292
|Rough
|$513
|$835
|$1,018
Estimated values
2001 Chrysler Voyager LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$964
|$1,633
|$1,979
|Clean
|$885
|$1,498
|$1,820
|Average
|$726
|$1,229
|$1,501
|Rough
|$567
|$959
|$1,182