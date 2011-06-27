Used 2016 Ram 2500 Mega Cab Consumer Reviews
Luxury in a Limited
WOW! I purchased a 2016 RAM 2500 Limited 4x4 with the 6.7 Cummins to pull my Airstream. This truck came with everything but a stripper pole! Unbelievably comfortable. Test drove the F250 first then the RAM. Once the wife sat in the RAM and we took it for a test drive it was over. The comfort blows the Ford away. The truck has 2,000 miles already with the Airstream behind it. Going down 8% grades in Western N.C. is worry free with that exhaust brake. Can't say enough about this truck. Look forward to many more fun trips!
2016 Ram Mega Cab Diesel
Purchased this truck a couple of months ago. I live in Colorado and I spend a lot of time crossing the mountains in really rough storms. More than once I have found myself being the only vehicle on the road able to handle the snow and ice. The traction control is superb and the Cummins engine is amazing. I should also mention how comfortable it is to drive. The interior is really nice, especially with the saddle leather and all the bells and whistles that keep me comfortable in the worst conditions. I've owned a lot of vehicles over the years, but not one of them can compare with this truck. If you are looking for a vehicle that can handle the worst weather in the USA and keep you comfortable the entire time, then this is the truck for you. I'm not a "brand loyal" guy, so when I was looking for a truck I looked at Ram, Ford and GMC. At the end of the day the Ram won hands down. The Mega Cab is very comfortable and the back seat is amazing for my kids. Best truck on the market in my opinion. Take it for a long test drive before you buy anything else.
MAJOR Transmission issues A6 66RFE!!
MAJOR Dodge, Chrysler TRANSMISSION RECALL. If you own a JEEP, RAM pick up, or any other CHRYSLER/DODGE vehicle with an A6 66RFE transmission, your vehicle has been RECALLED. My 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 HEMI 6.4L (gas) truck has been in the shop several times in the past 12 months mostly because of MAJOR TRANSMISSION ISSUES and an entire list of other issues. My transmission locked up in fourth gear while I was driving down the road at 60 mph and I was almost killed as a result. Check to see if you have the A6 66RFE transmission in your vehicle and call your dealership immediately! The truck continued to have issues and was in the shop constantly, so I did a trade back and bought a Dodge 3500 Diesel with an AISEN transmission.
