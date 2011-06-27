Used 2017 Ram 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Basic Ram with awsome features!
Has spray in bed liner from factory no extra charge, has cruise control standard at no extra charge! Rubber floors and plenty of room behind the seats. Very fast for a 6 with 300 plus horsepower! If I drive my truck easy I can get 30 plus mpgs driving back roads around 55 mph. I drove from Jacksonville to DeLand about two hours away hauling a 700lbs utility trailer on back roads and averaged 26mpg. Not bad! I drove a fully loaded trailer 2500lbs around town in heavy traffic and averaged 18mpg for the entire tank. I always use synthetic oil and a synthetic filter.
Wouldnt buy again.
Got a great deal on this 2018, but the third day I owned this truck, the transmission stopped working. Took it in to have it fixed. After over 3 weeks and several tries, they finally put in a new transmission. Have since traded it. Would not buy again.
