  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 1500
  4. Used 2017 Ram 1500
  5. Used 2017 Ram 1500 Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 Ram 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 1500
5(50%)4(0%)3(0%)2(50%)1(0%)
3.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all 1500s for sale
List Price Range
$22,000 - $31,995
Used 1500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Basic Ram with awsome features!

No Way, 07/28/2018
Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Has spray in bed liner from factory no extra charge, has cruise control standard at no extra charge! Rubber floors and plenty of room behind the seats. Very fast for a 6 with 300 plus horsepower! If I drive my truck easy I can get 30 plus mpgs driving back roads around 55 mph. I drove from Jacksonville to DeLand about two hours away hauling a 700lbs utility trailer on back roads and averaged 26mpg. Not bad! I drove a fully loaded trailer 2500lbs around town in heavy traffic and averaged 18mpg for the entire tank. I always use synthetic oil and a synthetic filter.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Wouldnt buy again.

Sam, 01/01/2018
Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
6 of 12 people found this review helpful

Got a great deal on this 2018, but the third day I owned this truck, the transmission stopped working. Took it in to have it fixed. After over 3 weeks and several tries, they finally put in a new transmission. Have since traded it. Would not buy again.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 1500s for sale

Related Used 2017 Ram 1500 Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles