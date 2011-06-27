Used 2017 Ram 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Ram big horn
Great truck. Looked at the silverados as a comparison but the price difference was insane. For a Silverado with less equipment than the big horn, chevy wanted almost 9k more. I'm sorry but even if chevy has better resale I doubt it's that high. If I wanted a comparable truck from chevy it was almost 15,000 more. I've heard of people saying ram isn't as reliable but I believe that's a myth seeing as how everyone I talk to about rams says they love it and have never had any problems. Because of the new "knob shifter I opted for an extended warranty just in case" . The truck rides great. It seemed more smooth then the chevy and just about as quiet inside the cab. The stock stereo has great sound and the engine noise is just the right amount not too loud but it makes its presence known. The cab is huge. Crew cab has more room then our old suv. My mpg gauge tells me I'm doing almost 20 mpg but the real word when I do the math it's closer to 18. Overall it's a great truck with great looks. Good engine. The hemi sounds awesome. One thing I've noticed is the small ft and finish stuff where ram falls short. Little things that don't hurt the truck but makes you think "really...." definitely recommend it though.
Rams keep on trucking
Bought this truck two years ago it’s the second Ram I’ve owned the first one I had I owned for 16 years . I must say they have come a long way . The 17 is a beautiful truck I have the Laramie 4x4 it’s a great truck I have the hemi motor and still get around 22 mpg on the highway thanks to the 8 speed transmission . It’s ride is unreal for a truck I test drove other makes and they didn’t compare to the ride you get in a Ram . It also is a pleasure to drive and handles great . I have The ventilated seats the heat and cool work great . I also have the alpine stereo system while it is not as good as Bose it does sound great . I also have the LED lights in the bed makes it easy to see things in the bed at night I did buy a tailgate assist on eBay so my tailgate now lowers itself slowly . I also have the Pearl White paint I would always pay for the paint upgrade it just feels like a better finish . I also bought the lifetime warranty it’s expensive but felt it was worth it because when my truck needs repair it will take the sting out of it . There’s also plenty of leg room front and back . The only thing I don’t like about the truck is the rotary dial shifter just doesn’t belong in a truck it takes away from the other finishes in the truck . I will say you also get more truck for your money then Chevy and ford if I bought one of there trucks it would of been 5-10k more . So keep up the good work Dodge -Ram would definitely buy one again I hope this was a helpful review . Have now owned almost 3 years still feel the same way about the truck still no issues I did have rear view camera replaced under warranty . Great truck don’t think other brands compare . Make sure you look at dodge before you buy another brand .
Awesume Truck
I have only 5600miles on the truck so far. To date, it has met all of my wants. The night visibility is great even in rain storms. The ride is comfortable, but road noise is greater than I had expected, louder than my 2012 Ram Bighorn. Handling is very good except when making sharp turns on wet pavement.
Nice big horn 2017 RWD 5.7 Hemi
First, I have to say I love car and this is my first truck, so There are some things that I still ignore about trucks.... I love my Ram, why I add 4 star,? My only ''cons'' is the fuel economy in the city, The Fuel economy falls dramactly in the city (12-13mpg) I think If at least It give you 15 or 16, will be perfect. Cabin is quite , material are good! The info system and screen are very nice and easy to use. The ride is smooth with unloaded bed, so Its a good point. The acceleration and shift are smooth, you can feel the power of the acceleration. I hasn't towed nothing, so I can't give an opinion about that, Nethier about the realibility, I own the truck for 3 months(2500 miles, But I bougth the car with 11000 miles), but I did two small road trips, with no problems, good fuel economy in the HWY using cruise control (22-23 mpg) at 60 mph. I tested the Silverado before buy my RAM, I hd the idea that to choose the silverado because last more than RAM, but I didnt want to pay 4000 More for a Silverado LT as I wanted. i gonna prove the realibilty of my RAM, so Im new and I don't have previous ideas of RAM! I thougth that the ram will be hard to park but It's easier than I thougth . I prefer park back I think its easier, the sensors and the huge back up camera help you to park. the distance between each axes is no a problem to park. For convinence I think the rear seats have to have a USB port or power plug. Updating the review with 20000 miles: continue doing a great job, 0 issues. ***Update 1/8/19 28600 miles.... 0 problems, good engine, Im happy with RAM, I suggest do no buy a new model until next year, it's better to wait and let them to correct all the issue for the first year in a new model. The only thing that I don't like is I had to go 3 times for recalls in the last 6 months,but anyway they already repaired it with 0 cost. It's a smooth ride and very good truck. oil change each 9000 miles,using penzoil full synthetic as the manufacter recommends, I change myself the air cabin filter and the engine air filter to avoid pay the dealer, but I used good brands for that.
Quality Standby
I've owed many RAMs - the ride is and has always been luxurious, the vehicle dependable and the maintenance quite reasonable - the 2017 upholds the tradition. Would have preferred the "bench seat" version to the center console since the bench seat has separate controls for driver and passenger and still has the storage. The gas mileage is a definite downside. The smaller engine is only marginally better (owned both) with bit of loss in performance so it's a toss up. There's a few aggravating details. There's no possible benefit to the tail gate top being shaped to direct water into the bed. The knob shifter just plan s....s. And call me old fashion, but the lack of a cd player puts me at the mercy of a radio jockey's selection or the "high tech" electronics that just don't seem to give easy self selection options once the music is stored there.
