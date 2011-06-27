Used 2015 Ram 1500 Diesel Consumer Reviews

2014 Big Horn 4WD 3.92 gear 6.4 bed used commercially. I've got 217,500 on mine most of the miles have an Airstream, TT, boat, cargo trailer in tow sometimes with a Harley or other cargo to deliver in the bed. Repairs have been a light switch & an alignment both at 196,000. The engine is quiet & smooth as is the 8 speed transmission. At 65 mph unloaded it averages 30 mpg. Towing a typical 26' Airstream TT from Ohio to the west coast at 65 nets between 15.0 & 17.0 mpg depending upon headwind. Its an efficient & comfortable long distance commuter or moderate weight tower. The quiet smooth ride is more road compliant and handles better than any other truck but is too soft under a load without either the factory air suspension or supplementation from one of the aftermarket axle to frame air bag companies. (TLC, Timber Grove, Air Lift) Mine benefits from an aftermarket tune with an engine brake for safely descending grades with a trailer. Still have original brakes. Truck also has optional trailer brake controller. Tune also provided some power and mileage and minimalized re circulation of EGR soot. Never had any emissions problems. The 1500 platform as well as the motor has its limitations if you plan to tow 9,000 pounds or 33+ foot TT you would be better served by a HD. Short of that its a great truck and I would buy another one.

It's a Chrysler, so reliability is poor. I trade premium pickups every two years and prior to this MoPar I had a Ford F-250 and two GMC 2500 HD's before that. First the Ecodiesel and 8 speed transmission are awesome. My actual fuel mileage is what Ram says it should be. Other than expensive oil changes and fuel filter replacements required every 15,000 miles, I have no complaints as to the drive train. The product as a whole irritates me often. With the last 3 pickups over the past 7 years I've never had an issue with recalls or repairs with the GMC's or Fords (not counting that piece of crap 6.0 Powerstroke Ford built 4 vehicles ago) but the recalls and breakdowns of this Chrysler irritate me. A sensor took 5 days to repair and resulted in the Ram being hauled from my home on a truck. Ram refused to take it to the dealer where I bought it and stuck me with a local village idiot. I drove 50 miles to avoid the local dealer and buy the truck because the local dealer is the village idiot, Ram can't haul a $54K pickup an extra 50 miles? Now, the real reason for me going to the trouble to write a review about a truck that is actually pretty nice. The navigation.... map updates are $150!!! Are you kidding me? I can buy a Garmin and stick it on the windshield with free lifetime updates for a little more than $150 and the Ram radio that is an extra $1000 for navigation costs me $150 to update? Unbelievable. Stick it to me Chrysler, see if I come back. There are other really nice pickups out there. I'll probably have one of those others next time. This is the update on the Ram. I've downgraded several items from my first review. The main thing I see that irritates me is decreasing fuel mileage. I initially got 27 highway and was pleased. I've not seen that in a while now, it has dropped overall about 3 or 4 mpg now with nearly 60,000 miles on the truck. Navigation is irritating, I refuse to update the maps when I can have Siri just take me where I want to go so I consider the navigation option a total waste of money. I replaced the OEM Goodyear Wrangler SAE tires with what I hoped would be better tires, and am running Bridgestone Duramax all season tires. They create more road noise, ride much harsher than the Goodyears and don't seem to have any better traction. I should have stayed with the Goodyears. The recalls have been a real hassle. My dealer is slow and it is irritating to have to update the software, change out the entire exhaust and etc. I knew this was a possibility as the ecoDiesel in my 2015 was a beta model, but the hassle has been a bit more than expected. Another update 5/2/19. I've had this pickup much longer than I usually have a vehicle and will trade soon as I'm approaching 100,000 miles and the end of my extended warranty in anticipation of MoPar reliability issues. I haven't traded as I'm waiting for Ford or GM to come out with comparable MPG in a half ton and they are quickly getting close, fingers crossed. No real changes in my review, just more of the same. I've had an intermittent engine warning light for some time and the local dealer seems uninterested in fixing it. I ran a code on it and found the cold start system isn't communicating between sensors. Irritating, but standard MoPar quality, eh? The Bridgestone tires have quieted down but the idea they are "all season" is a joke. Don't plan on them getting you through any real mud or snow, they are just regular tires for a "gentleman's" truck.