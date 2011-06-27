  1. Home
Used 2015 Porsche Panamera Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 Panamera
4.5
4 reviews
Turbo time in a 2015 Panamera Turbo

Tcjenn, 12/01/2016
Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is a remarkable 4 passenger sport luxury sedan. The finest materials, leathers, electronics, suspension, wheels , tires , sound systems, safety, and performance capabilities are beyond compare.are used in this vehicle. It is absolutely one of the finest vehicles I have owned. I traded in my 2013 Panamera GTS for this Panamera Turbo. AWD and 520 Horsepower get the job done. The sound on the GTS exhaust was better. I am growing accustomed to the more refined exhaust growl of this car. Probably will get the new 2018 Panamera Turbo S - E Hybrid next!

Disappointing Performance

John Magner, 09/23/2015
S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)
10 of 12 people found this review helpful

The Porsche brand is rock solid. This is not my first purchase. They build a top quality car. The comfort, fit and finish on this car are all outstanding. However, the enormous disappointment is the performance as a energy efficient hybrid vehicle. While the press and Porsche engineers report up to 22 miles of pure electric range, driving as carefully as is possible and using hybrid 'sailing' practices and light regenerative braking techniques, I am only getting a range of 11-12 miles of all electric operation on flat roads. This is by far the biggest disappointment of this car. Porsche dealer technicians admit it is on the low end but still assert the battery performance is "within range." I have since read that performance on hilly terrain can be as low as 9 miles of all electric range. Porsche should not have released a hybrid until they were able to deliver better performance metrics. While, I realize that it may be unreasonable to expect an all electric range of 40 miles for a 4600lb car, their suggested top end range of 22 miles is the performance that should be delivered consistently. In this respect, the Panamera Hybrid falls far short of delivering value and the desired effect of a sustainable driving experience for the normal local short driving distances. Historically, the mantra and philosophy of this Company and its founder was to deliver best in class, but they have clearly missed the mark on this car. Hopefully it is not a sign of things to come for a great legacy brand.

Excellent Sport driving sedan

R. Lewis, 05/17/2018
4S Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

With the car in The body down mode and sports, the handling is phenomenal and the ride is still excellent. Love it best ride I’ve had in a sedan over the sierra Nevada mountains.

Pure Bliss!

Ron, 11/12/2018
GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl 7AM)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Luxurious 4 door 911 with impeccable acceleration handling and fantastic sound! The v8 sounds are magnificent! Interior is extremely luxurious. I have had no issues in ownership! Reliable and terrific to drive! The enormous hatchback can swallow large amounts of luggage! Fantastic! At 18,000 miles it’s still amazing! I had the 40000 mile service done as it’s 4 years old now and gas mileage went up slightly to about 22mpg in mixed driving..

