Used 2002 Porsche Boxster Convertible Consumer Reviews
It's a porsche - enough said.
This is the best car I have owned to date. It's fun, sporty, handles well and holds its own against any other car out there. You cannot beat the style and I still get strangers coming up to talk about it. I don't buy the "poor man's" Porsche. It has the same interior and front of the 911 - less power, but I'll put the difference in money I saved in the bank and have just as much fun! Regular service calls are a little expensive, but only needs to be done every 18 months. Great car for the $.
Bucket List Car!
I have waited all my life to own a Porsche and finale have a 2002 Boxster. I am in love with my car and totally enjoy driving it. It's the best driving car that I have ever owned. It handles the road and exits great! I have no owners manual with the car and I am in need of one. Also stored the vehicle for the New England winter and now I have to get a code to listen to the radio. I disconnected the battery, that was a surprise, unable to open the hood but thanks to goggle we fixed that. So simple but read up on it first. Looking forward to driving this summer again. Looking for tank away adventures. See you on the Road Again!
A Blast!
I bought my red Boxster w/55k miles for weekend fun. The problem is I can't keep my hands off of it. I find myself looking for excuses to run an errand just so I can take it out for a spin. The most fun car I have ever owned. Handling, engine note, brakes, styling are all incredible.
seasoned porsche owner
I own a 1990 944 S2 convertible, and when I first saw the Boxster, I knew I had to have one. I also have the best Porsche mechanic in the business. I don't see him very often, because of the reliability of these cars. Personally, I don't want to ever drive another type of vehicle.The name Porsche speaks volumes and their reputation is unsurpassed. You have to know how to drive to appreciate these cars.
So much fun...
Bought the car with 40k miles. Had been looking at a few other cars, Honda S2000 was close, and on paper seems better for the $$ (xenon, glass rear, reliability, great shifter), but I couldn't get myself to like it more. I was a little worried because this model didn't have PSM (stability control), but the handling is so good, and so neutral, that I haven't had a problem. You can kick the rear out with ease, but it's very easy to control. People have lots of complaints about the interior, but I'm not sure why.
