Used 1992 Porsche 968 Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 968
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$3,972 - $8,774
968 Cabriolet

Pete968, 03/17/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is my second Porsche. My first, a 928S. The 928 is a more powerful and more luxurios sports car. However, I prefer my 968 because of its agility, design, handling and its practicality. My 968 cabriolet is a 1992 model and is still a head turner some 12 years later. This car was always on my wish list. I saw it in the back while passing a dealership one night and just had to have it. The next morning I took the day off from work and was there before opening with $$$. To all prospective 968 owners: if you are looking for an affordable, reliable Porsche this is the car to get. Sorry guys mine is not for sale. "Porsche There is no Substitute"

