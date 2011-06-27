  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
1992 Porsche 968 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
Porsche 968 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$3,657 - $8,079
Used 968 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

944 replacement arrives, sporting 928-inspired front end and the most powerful (naturally aspirated) 4-cylinder engine available anywhere.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Porsche 968.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

968 Cabriolet
Pete968,03/17/2004
This is my second Porsche. My first, a 928S. The 928 is a more powerful and more luxurios sports car. However, I prefer my 968 because of its agility, design, handling and its practicality. My 968 cabriolet is a 1992 model and is still a head turner some 12 years later. This car was always on my wish list. I saw it in the back while passing a dealership one night and just had to have it. The next morning I took the day off from work and was there before opening with $$$. To all prospective 968 owners: if you are looking for an affordable, reliable Porsche this is the car to get. Sorry guys mine is not for sale. "Porsche There is no Substitute"
968 excellence
MCNETT,08/19/2002
The 968 is a thinking man's supercar. If you want more than just blistering straight-line acceleration, as well as an exotic sports car at a bargain price, this is the car for you.
Great Value
Not listed,01/28/2006
I've owned my 1992 Porsche 968 Cab for three years. Nothing has broken, I've only had to do the normal upkeep. Its build quality is much better than my Mercedes Coupe's! I installed a Promax chip for better torque. It really helps, especially in traffic with the AC on. I purchased it with about 42,000 miles, now it has about 53,000. Its radio was really bad and the top makes a little too much wind noise, but what a car! And yes, the girls do take notice!
I love my 968!
Ronald,01/11/2003
I bought my 92 Porsche 968 about 9 years ago. I have no regrets. Being a mechanical engineer, I appreciate the design, the handling, the acceleration, the brakes, the fuel economy and the fun to drive nature of this car. I did not baby this car and drove it nearly every day except when I had a knee operation. It has 102,000 miles on it and still runs great. It looks good and I don't plan on selling it anytime soon.
See all 4 reviews of the 1992 Porsche 968
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
236 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 1992 Porsche 968 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Porsche 968

Used 1992 Porsche 968 Overview

The Used 1992 Porsche 968 is offered in the following submodels: 968 Coupe, 968 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Convertible.

