Used 1990 Porsche 944 for Sale Near Me

It's a Porsche, right?
karguy944,06/17/2015
S2 2dr Convertible
How can you go wrong? The 944 S2 is a bargain at most retail prices. I bought my S2 cabrio in 2004 for around $8200 with less than 100K. Admittedly, I don't put a lot of miles on it, but in 2015, w/ 112k, it runs beautifully! Every few years I bring it into the local Porsche dealer for a full over haul, but even this service is very reasonable. I think I have maybe put about $4k in service (including a new top). But compared to a vintage 911 this is nothing. I love this car for its performance and reliability. I doubt I will ever sell it.
